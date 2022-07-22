NYC, an LGBT bastion, is a monkeypox petri dish

Healthy, Happy HempAbout 30 percent of all monkeypox cases in the United States exist in New York City, a hotspot of LGBT perversion.

Manhattan Burrough President Mark D. Levine tweeted a chart released from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene showing a spike in monkeypox, with more than 170 new cases of the disease appearing between July 1-13.

The median age of someone with monkeypox in NYC is 35, and 95.5 percent of the cases are men. The fact that almost no women are contracting monkeypox only furthers the notion that monkeypox is a “gay disease.”

More than 60 percent of all monkeypox cases in the city are centered in Manhattan, Levine further tweeted, blaming a lack of vaccines – sound familiar? – rather than rampant homosexual sex, on its continued spread.

“It was another day of meltdown in NYC’s monkeypox vaccinatation [sic] effort, caused by severe lack of supply and failed scheduling technology,” Levine added in a Twitter rant.

The official story is that despite carrying at least 30 percent of total U.S. cases, NYC is only receiving 10 percent of the national jab supply. New York officials want more injections in the Big Apple so they can get more of them into the arms of gays.

“NYC is now recording 30% of the monkeypox cases nationally, but we’re only receiving *10%* of nat’l vax supply,” Levine complained. “We need our fair share ASAP.”

LGBTs are monkeypox superspreaders

All in all, NYC still only has 336 reported cases of monkeypox, which is just a drop in the bucket compared to its total population of 8.38 million people. We fully expect the media and government officials to continue spiking those numbers, though, because they have another plandemic to create.

Only eight cases of monkeypox in NYC are attributed to “unknown” genders, while the rest are men or “Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Non-Binary (TGNCNB), according to officials.

More than 60 percent of monkeypox cases in NYC are directly attributed to the LGBT community, while the remaining 40 percent are said to be “unknown.”

People with light skin by and large account for a bulk of the cases, while 35 percent are not attributed to any race. Latinos and Hispanics account for 65 cases, while black people account for 38 cases.

Health officials in NYC tweeted a video, entitled “5 Things Sexually Active People Need to Know About Monkeypox,” that explains how to prevent contracting or spreading monkeypox.

Demetre Daskalakis, an HIV prevention specialist with an effeminate voice, narrates the bit, which goes into graphic detail about how monkeypox spreads during sexual skin-to-skin contact.

Levine reported after the video’s release that another 9,200 vaccines have arrived in NYC, and within eight minutes all of them were claimed via jab appointments made through the city’s health department.

“Homosexuals again ruining actual and normal sex among the vast majority of normal human beings, just as they did with AIDS,” wrote a reader at Breitbart News.

“There are over 20 million people in the NYC metropolitan statistical area. 170 cases?” wrote another. “Must be a slow news day or the new world order needs another scare.”

Others pointed out the highly suspicious timing of all the monkeypox propaganda, which is coinciding with the upcoming midterm elections in November.

“It’s an election year,” one of them wrote. “They need an excuse to push for universal mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting so they can steal another election.”

Someone else pointed out that just like the system can no longer define what a woman is, they are refusing to define a sexually transmitted disease spread by men who have sex with other men.

The latest news about monkeypox can be found at MonkeyPoxReport.com.

