Monkeypox outbreak could be a result of failed COVID-19 vaccination program

Monkeypox is rarely found outside African countries. Now, two years into the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it is all of a sudden in every Western country – and public health authorities, the mainstream media and the World Health Organization (WHO) are hyping it up.

And there may be evidence indicating that the so-called monkeypox outbreak could in fact be a result of the failed COVID-19 vaccination program. (Related: Monkeypox is a coverup (distraction?) for covid “vaccine” adverse events, including AIDS.)

Every nation that has reported presumed cases of monkeypox since May has also rolled out COVID-19 injections. This could be a coincidence, but most likely not.

Monkeypox was first discovered in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a nine-year-old boy and from that time human cases of monkeypox have been reported in 11 African countries. It wasn’t until 2003 that the first monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa was recorded in the United States.

Researchers found that distinguishing monkeypox from chickenpox is extremely difficult. The chickenpox virus is technically recognized as the varicella-zoster virus, and just like the herpes simplex virus, it becomes a permanent resident in the human body.

And like genital herpes, varicella may be quiet for several years, holing up inside nerve cells and can reactivate later to wreak havoc in the form of shingles.

Depending on whether you chose to receive the COVID-19 injection, official government data and confidential Pfizer documents strongly imply the COVID-19 injection may be reactivating the inactive chickenpox virus or herpes virus due to the damage it does to the immune system.

This means that people may not be seeing a worldwide outbreak of monkeypox at all, but rather a resulting damage of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) tried to delay the release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years in spite of approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review on December 11, 2020.

But in early January, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered the FDA to release 55,000 pages per month. From that time on the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency has posted all of the Pfizer documents on its website and the latest drop came on June 1.

One of the interesting documents contained in the data dump is about the adverse events caused by the vaccine, including herpes viral infections.

By the end of February 2021, just two months after the Pfizer vaccine was given emergency use authorization in both the U.S. and the United Kingdom, Pfizer has gotten 8,152 reports relating to herpes infection, and 18 of these led to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.

Multiple organ dysfunction syndrome is a systemic, dysfunctional inflammatory reaction that requires long intensive care unit (ICU) stay. It is marked by a high mortality rate based on the number of organs affected and can be caused by herpes infection.

Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO

Meanwhile, the WHO has reported that over 1,000 monkeypox cases have been identified in dozens of countries where the disease is not endemic, with some signs that cases are rising from community transmissions.

“More than one thousand confirmed cases of monkeypox have now been reported to WHO from 29 countries that are not endemic for the disease. So far, no deaths have been reported in these countries,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced at a briefing on June 8.

Majority of these cases have been discovered in men who have sex with men, although the WHO noted that the disease was not solely found in this demographic, with some cases now reported among women.

