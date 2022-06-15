More than half of all new monkeypox cases detected in homosexual men: data

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.The latest data out of England shows that greater than 50 percent of all new cases of monkeypox are occurring in men who have sex with other men.

Of the 190 confirmed cases of monkeypox identified by the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from May 6 through May 31, 183 were in England, four were in Scotland, two were in Northern Ireland, and one was in Wales.

Eighty-six percent of England’s cases are in London, and only two are women. Most of the cases are in men between the ages of 20 and 49 who are homosexual, bisexual or transgender. (Related: Health authorities are reluctant to call a spade a spade for fear of being labeled homophobic or transphobic.)

Investigations thus far have linked a bulk of the cases to LGBTQ bars, saunas and hookup apps on smartphones through which men connect with other men for sexual activity.

“Monkeypox can affect anyone but we know that many of the most recent diagnoses are in gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, many of whom live in, or have links to London,” says Prof. Kevin Fenton, London’s regional director for public health.

“We’re reminding everyone of the symptoms of monkeypox, and especially gay and bisexual men in particular, to be especially aware and seek advice immediately by calling NHS 111 or their local sexual health clinic if they have concerns.”

Fenton went on in a statement to say that the “risk of stigma” is great with monkeypox because it appears to have a penchant for non-straight men. This leads to “great” uncertainty, he says.

In order to remain politically correct, Fenton’s agency is partnering up with the National Health Service (NHS) and various sexual health groups in and around London to “share accurate information” about monkeypox, “especially to people and groups at increased risk through representative voices.”

CDC jumps at opportunity to push masks again, even though monkeypox is spread through skin

Some believe that monkeypox is a “side effect” of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” – perhaps the boils spoken about in Revelation 16. Others are questioning whether monkeypox is even real, at least in terms of actually being a widespread risk.

Either way, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is already fearmongering about masks, despite the fact that monkeypox is a skin-to-skin disease and not a respiratory disease.

According to reports, the CDC just increased its “alert” status to a level 2, which means the agency is recommending that people once again wear a mask while traveling.

Like the UKHSA, the CDC is also admitting that monkeypox is most prevalent among “men who have sex with men,” which seems to be the theme of this latest outbreak.

“Cases of monkeypox have been reported in Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia,” the CDC announced.

“Some cases were reported among men who have sex with men. Some cases were also reported in people who live in the same household as an infected person.”

The official story is that this version of monkeypox starts out with flu-like symptoms but soon expands to swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash across the body and face. After that, painful lesions form on the rash areas, leaving behind severe scarring.

“What’s likely happened is an endemic infectious disease from Africa found its way into a social and sexual network and then was greatly aided by major amplification events, like raves in Belgium, to disseminate around the world,” says Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

The latest news about monkeypox can be found at Outbreak.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

News.Sky.com

NaturalNews.com

BlueLetterBible.org

FoxNews.com

Happy, Healthy, Hemp

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.