CDC warns that gay men are spreading disease in Florida

A new outbreak of meningococcal disease has hit the state of Florida, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that homosexuals and bisexuals are largely responsible for it.

In an announcement, the CDC urged LGBT males to avoid having sexual contact with other men, and to rush out and get the MenACWY “vaccine” as soon as possible if they live in the Sunshine State. However, you need to keep in mind that the more vaccines a person takes, the weaker his or her immune system becomes.

LGBT males who are planning to visit the state of Florida are also being encouraged to talk to their health care providers about getting the injection before traveling to the popular spring break destination.

Multiple meningococcal disease “cases” have been reported among college students who visited students over the past several months. However, the CDC has said that there is “no evidence” to suggest that these cases among college students are in any way related to the larger outbreak.

“Meningococcal disease is caused by a bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis and the CDC said that it is preventable and treatable,” reported the Hill. “The advisory added that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against meningococcal disease.”

Will the public roll up their sleeves for another Big Pharma injection?

According to the CDC, there are two primary forms of meningococcal infections that typically spread, the first being meningitis, which is an infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord.

The other is a bloodstream infection, and the CDC is spreading fear about how both can be deadly in an effort to persuade more people, and particularly “gay” and “bi” men, into rolling up their sleeves for yet another Big Pharma shot.

Now that Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines” are fading away, along with the plandemic and people’s belief in it, the CDC has moved on to meningococcal disease as the latest scary disease that is supposedly spreading.

Symptoms of meningococcal disease are eerily similar to those of the Fauci Flu. They include flu-like illness that worsens over time, along with fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting and confusion.

Earlier in the week, the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said that the number of cases of meningococcal disease currently recorded throughout the state so far in 2022 surpasses the five-year average for Florida.

Epidemiologists hired by the FDOH said they are investigating each and every case they know about, as well as potential contacts of these cases who may have picked up the disease as well.

College and university students, the immunocompromised, people living with HIV and men who have sexual relations with other men are all being encouraged to get jabbed immediately for meningococcal disease in order to stay “safe.”

“You don’t catch diseases and viruses, because these are created internally by your body to fight off toxins, stress and other poisons that are taken in regularly,” commented someone at Natural News, offering a different perspective as to the true nature of these supposedly infectious diseases about which the CDC is constantly haranguing.

“Spike protein injections hamper your DNA/RNA’s ability to combat toxins. Quack-cines do the same since there are no viruses to protect against. Viruses are nothing more than dead material your body needs to expel or get rid of with bacterial agents. Healthy gut bacteria eats the bad guys and many drugs, quackcines and other poisons qualify as toxins.”

Another wrote that the entire point of so-called vaccines is to weaken people’s immune systems so that they become lifelong Big Pharma customers who regularly need another “boost” in order to stay “healthy.”

