Shanghai’s latest covid lockdowns creating widespread food shortages

Reports are flooding in about a lack of food in Shanghai following the city's recent imposition of another round of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns.

A computer programmer by the name of Guan Zejun, as one example, posted a picture on the Chinese social media platform Weibo depicting a nearly empty box of supplies. Guan pleaded with the government for help via the platform to no avail.

A week prior, Guan had received a grocery delivery from local authorities containing a dozen eggs, a few cabbages and carrots, some traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and of course a few rapid testing kits to look for the Fauci Flu. Since that time, Guan’s supplies have run dry.

“I’m used to the feeling of being hungry now,” Guan stated during an interview.

“I never expected that in the 21st century, in a big city like Shanghai, I would experience what my grandparents’ generation lived through, of not being able to fill my stomach.”

Guan is one of many who faces potential starvation as Shanghai authorities force most of the city’s 26 million people to stay at home and avoid even going to the grocery store to pick up sustenance.

Many have taken to social media in a desperate cry for help, as the government threatens to kill people by supposedly keeping them “safe” from the latest omicron (moronic) variant of the Wuhan disease.

In Guan’s case, he and his neighbors have even tried to band together to arrange for lunchboxes to be delivered in bulk, but these efforts have failed.

Starving people stops the spread of life itself

On Friday, April 8, Shanghai authorities announced that there were 21,000 new “cases” of the Fauci Flu throughout the city. This brings the total since last month to about 130,000 cases.

In an effort to contain the spread (or so they say), the Shanghai government is forcing people to stay inside and even avoid opening windows to keep the virus indoors or something.

Technically speaking, online grocery delivery services are still running throughout Shanghai, but supplies continue to run low or completely dry, leaving many residents without any options.

Local authorities have deployed neighborhood teams of food delivery workers, but these are often sporadic or delayed. The entire setup is completely unreliable and “chaotic,” to use the words of the corporate-controlled media.

“It is unclear how widespread the food shortages are, and they appear to vary by district,” reported the New York Times. “The difficulties have cut across class and nationalities in Shanghai, which has a large expatriate population.”

Officials said they might lift some restrictions, including on some wholesale markets and delivery workers. There is also an alleged attempt to recruit more volunteers – not paid workers – to speed up grocery distribution.

Food supplies are supposedly sufficient, according to Chen Tong, Shanghai’s deputy mayor, but delivery companies face logistics problems due to plandemic control policies.

“This has created a phenomenon of it being difficult for basic supplies to arrive at people’s doors,” Chen stated, noting that officials are making “every effort” to ensure that everyone receives steady and reliable deliveries of food during this time.

Meanwhile, Pfizer continues to push its “vaccines,” including multiple “booster” shots that the company claims will provide protection. However, researchers in Israel found that the shots only provide short-term protection of a few weeks before waning.

The moronic subvariant BA.2 is now said to be the most dominant form of COVID spreading throughout the United States. Cases are not rising, however, probably because nobody is getting tested anymore as most have long since moved past the dark plandemicchapter of the nation’s history.

The latest news about the Fauci Flu can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

NYTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

