Latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that the most vaccinated counties in the United States are also the ones with the most Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

In the 500 counties where 62 to 95 percent of the population received their COVID vaccines, it was seen that there are 75 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. Meanwhile, in counties where only 11 to 40 percent were vaccinated, there are only 58 new cases per 100,000.

However, the least vaccinated counties tended to be smaller, averaging less than 20,000 in population. The most vaccinated counties have an average population of over 330,000.

Even when comparing counties of similar populations, the ones with the most vaccinations tended to have higher case rates than those with the least vaccinations.

In counties with a population of one million or more, the 10 most vaccinated had a case rate more than 27 percent higher than the 10 least vaccinated. In counties with populations of 500,000 to one million, the most vaccinated have an almost 19 percent higher case rate than the 10 least vaccinated.

Still, authorities continue to say that the pandemic is not over, with new variants continuing. Anthony Fauci has warned of more restrictions coming back at a time when the food supply is strained as it is. For counties with populations of 100,000 to 200,000, the difference was more pronounced at 200 percent.

This data is also skewed by the fact that the CDC suppresses figures for counties with very low numbers of detected cases for privacy purposes. Another problem is that the prevalence of testing for COVID-19 infections isn’t uniform: a county may have low case numbers on paper because its residents are tested less frequently. (Related: Global pandemic of the vaccinated gets worse as more people take deadly shots.)

Massive spike in infections abated as temperatures rise

Massive spikes in infections in the winter also seem to have abated in recent weeks, with detected infections less than 30,000 per day from 800,000 per day in mid-January. The seven-day average of hospitalized COVID patients also dropped to about 11,000 on April 1 from nearly 150,000 in January.

The latest “wave” of the pandemic has been propagated and blamed on the omicron variant BA.2, which was said to be more transmissible but less virulent. Authorities say that the variant seems to be more capable of overcoming protections offered by the vaccines, but insist it is still necessary to get shots and boosters to reduce the risk of severe infection.

In California, for instance, deaths in the vaccinated rose supposedly with the omicron strain. In a three-week stretch at the height of the winter omicron surge, Santa Cruz County health officials listed 10 deaths – nine of whom are vaccinated.

A newsgroup analysis of the state of COVID-19 deaths also found that in the four deadliest weeks of the delta and omicron surges, the number of vaccinated people who died was nearly identical – and far higher than the number of unvaccinated.

More breakthrough infections, hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated also added to the challenge that public health officials have to face as they continue to force people to believe that vaccinations are the most effective defense against the COVID-19 virus and its variants.

The string of deaths of the vaccinated in Santa Cruz County was not a one-off thing, either. More than 500 vaccinated people died during the height of the delta surge from August 25 to September 21, 2021, while 1,767 vaccinated people died at the height of the omicron surge from January 14 to February 10. This number included 436 who received their booster shots.

Mary Villareal

