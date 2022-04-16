Snake venom company Venomtech announces partnership with Charles River Laboratories, which ran Fauci’s “secret island” of medical experiments on monkeys and beagles

In order to broaden the scope of its snake venom-derived products which are licensed to pharmaceutical companies for drug development, Venomtech is partnering with Charles River Laboratories, International Inc., the same company that Tony Fauci sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to for the creation of transgender monkeys.

In an announcement dated April 12, Venomtech revealed that snake venom-derived peptides are, in fact, real, and are being used to develop novel pharmaceutical therapeutic drugs.

“Millions of years of evolution have made venom-derived peptides highly specific, even for many of the hardest-to-hit drug targets,” the company wrote.

“Venomtech’s Targeted-Venom Discovery Array™ (T-VDA™) libraries provide researchers with a straightforward solution to rapidly screen thousands of individual venom fragments, with each array specifically designed to maximize hits for a specific target.”

Based in the United Kingdom, Venomtech maintains the world’s largest library of naturally sourced venom-derived compounds. Many of these compounds come from snakes, while others come from different species, including both vertebrates and invertebrates.

“Use of our platform increases the likelihood of finding unique and high-value candidates for even the most hard-to-hit drug and pesticide targets, or novel active ingredients for cosmetic applications,” the company says about its products.

Bioweapons containing venom are unleashed, and drugs containing anti-venom are released as a “cure”

If you were able to catch it recently, Dr. Bryan Ardis spoke with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, about how the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) may also contain components of snake venom.

In the first part of the three-part series – all three parts are available at the Health Ranger Report Brighteon channel – Dr. Ardis explained how before the establishment was blaming bats for covid, it was blaming snakes.

So, in addition to drug companies using venom to develop drug treatments, there is evidence being uncovered to suggest that snake venom-like peptides may also be present in bioweapons as well.

It would appear to be the case that the system is playing both sides of every disease outbreak, epidemic, or pandemic. First, someone creates a disease in a lab using snake venom; then they develop a “cure” for it using more snake venom peptides.

A more accurate way to say this is that the bioweapons are the venom, and the drug “cures” are the anti-venom. Right now, we are learning a whole lot about both the anti-venom drugs, which few people knew existed, and the venom bioweapons they supposedly target.

Both are unleashed by the same people, presumably, as part of an elaborate, profit-generating scam. Using the Fauci Flu plandemic as an example, it appears as though some form of venom peptides were introduced through gain-of-function engineering of the covid bioweapon, followed by anti-venom remedies such as monoclonal antibodies.

Whether or not the “vaccines” also qualify as an anti-venom is still unknown. If “fully vaccinated” people are getting sick and dying from things like heart attacks, then perhaps the jabs are the decoy “cure?”

More is sure to unravel in the coming days, so stay tuned. This bombshell is not going away any time soon, and will probably get even bigger as more details continue to get revealed.

“Well, of course, it’s snake venom: Satan – serpent,” wrote someone at Brighteon. “It’s all a perfect fit! All explained in the Bible.”

“This is a crazy thought: they’re injecting everyone with snake venom,” wrote another. “Of all the creatures possible, it’s SNAKE VENOM.”

“I can’t help thinking about David Ickes’ rants since the early 90s about the shapeshifting reptiles behind the scenes of the New World Order. Are the ‘snake people’ literally injecting their toxic venom into the human race to begin a feeding frenzy? What does snake venom do? It begins to break down tissues for pre-digestion before the snake swallows the victim whole.”

More related news coverage can be found at Pandemic.news.

