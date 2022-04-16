Snake venom company Venomtech announces partnership with Charles River Laboratories, which ran Fauci’s “secret island” of medical experiments on monkeys and beagles

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.In order to broaden the scope of its snake venom-derived products which are licensed to pharmaceutical companies for drug development, Venomtech is partnering with Charles River Laboratories, International Inc., the same company that Tony Fauci sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to for the creation of transgender monkeys.

In an announcement dated April 12, Venomtech revealed that snake venom-derived peptides are, in fact, real, and are being used to develop novel pharmaceutical therapeutic drugs.

“Millions of years of evolution have made venom-derived peptides highly specific, even for many of the hardest-to-hit drug targets,” the company wrote.

“Venomtech’s Targeted-Venom Discovery Array™ (T-VDA™) libraries provide researchers with a straightforward solution to rapidly screen thousands of individual venom fragments, with each array specifically designed to maximize hits for a specific target.”

Based in the United Kingdom, Venomtech maintains the world’s largest library of naturally sourced venom-derived compounds. Many of these compounds come from snakes, while others come from different species, including both vertebrates and invertebrates.

“Use of our platform increases the likelihood of finding unique and high-value candidates for even the most hard-to-hit drug and pesticide targets, or novel active ingredients for cosmetic applications,” the company says about its products.

Bioweapons containing venom are unleashed, and drugs containing anti-venom are released as a “cure”

If you were able to catch it recently, Dr. Bryan Ardis spoke with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, about how the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) may also contain components of snake venom.

In the first part of the three-part series – all three parts are available at the Health Ranger Report Brighteon channel – Dr. Ardis explained how before the establishment was blaming bats for covid, it was blaming snakes.

So, in addition to drug companies using venom to develop drug treatments, there is evidence being uncovered to suggest that snake venom-like peptides may also be present in bioweapons as well.

It would appear to be the case that the system is playing both sides of every disease outbreak, epidemic, or pandemic. First, someone creates a disease in a lab using snake venom; then they develop a “cure” for it using more snake venom peptides.

A more accurate way to say this is that the bioweapons are the venom, and the drug “cures” are the anti-venom. Right now, we are learning a whole lot about both the anti-venom drugs, which few people knew existed, and the venom bioweapons they supposedly target.

Both are unleashed by the same people, presumably, as part of an elaborate, profit-generating scam. Using the Fauci Flu plandemic as an example, it appears as though some form of venom peptides were introduced through gain-of-function engineering of the covid bioweapon, followed by anti-venom remedies such as monoclonal antibodies.

Whether or not the “vaccines” also qualify as an anti-venom is still unknown. If “fully vaccinated” people are getting sick and dying from things like heart attacks, then perhaps the jabs are the decoy “cure?”

More is sure to unravel in the coming days, so stay tuned. This bombshell is not going away any time soon, and will probably get even bigger as more details continue to get revealed.

“Well, of course, it’s snake venom: Satan – serpent,” wrote someone at Brighteon. “It’s all a perfect fit! All explained in the Bible.”

“This is a crazy thought: they’re injecting everyone with snake venom,” wrote another. “Of all the creatures possible, it’s SNAKE VENOM.”

“I can’t help thinking about David Ickes’ rants since the early 90s about the shapeshifting reptiles behind the scenes of the New World Order. Are the ‘snake people’ literally injecting their toxic venom into the human race to begin a feeding frenzy? What does snake venom do? It begins to break down tissues for pre-digestion before the snake swallows the victim whole.”

More related news coverage can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

News-Medical.net

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.