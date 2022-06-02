CDC just issued Level 2 travel alert on monkeypox; Level 3 coming in June and will likely restrict travel of Americans

Just as many predicted would happen, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is ratcheting up the fear over monkeypox, which appears to be the globalists' next plandemic.

According to reports, an “Alert Level 2” has been issued advising travelers to “practice enhanced precautions.” This is similar to the travel recommendations that were issued at the start of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, only to eventually become mandates.

The new advisory urges travelers to avoid people with “skin lesions” or “genital lesions,” as well as wild animals and small mammals such as rodents (rats and squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys and apes).

It is also a good idea, according to the CDC, to not eat or prepare any meat from wild game such as bushmeat, or to use any products derived from wild animals in Africa, including creams, lotions and powders.

If someone believed to possibly be infected with monkeypox uses a bed or blankets, those items should also be avoided, the CDC warns. (Related: The drug industry is already raking in the dough from its new monkeypox cash cow.)

“Risk to the general public is low, but you should seek medical care immediately if you develop new, unexplained skin rash (lesions on any part of the body), with or without fever and chills, and avoid contact with others,” the CDC’s new advisory reads.

“If possible, call ahead before going to a healthcare facility. If you are not able to call ahead, tell a staff member as soon as you arrive that you are concerned about monkeypox.”

First U.S. monkeypox vaccine approved in 2019 – how convenient!

Twenty countries are listed in the advisory as having “cases” of monkeypox, including the following:

• Australia
• Austria
• Belgium
• Canada
• Czech Republic
• Denmark
• England
• France
• Germany
• Israel
• Italy
• The Netherlands
• Portugal
• Scotland
• Slovenia
• Spain
• Sweden
• Switzerland
• United Arab Emirates
• United States

At the current time, the CDC is only recommending that smallpox vaccines be given to people who work in close proximity to viruses such as monkeypox – monkeypox is related to smallpox but is much milder.

The Biden regime already ordered a cache of the Jynneos vaccine from Bavarian Nordic to administer to certain healthcare workers and laboratory personnel. The Jynneos jab was first approved in the U.S. in 2019 to prevent both smallpox and monkeypox in high-risk adults 18 years of age and older.

People who were recently in contact with known monkeypox patients are already being offered the jab, according to CDC officials. It is expected that many more, once additional doses arrive, will be pushed to take the jab later on down the road.

“This is a never-ending nightmare,” wrote someone at Natural News about the direction in which this all is going. “Just when I think that things can’t get any worse, I find out that I was totally wrong.”

Over at Newsmax, someone else wrote that those in charge have clearly “milked covid as far as they could” and are now “switching to something new.”

“Unfortunately for them, the only people who listen to them anymore are the leftists who are scared of their own shadow,” this person added.

Another pointed out that there really does not seem to be anything legitimate to worry about with the whole monkeypox fiasco. Anyone born before 1972 has already received a smallpox vaccine regardless, and thus has protection.

“That is,” this person added as a caveat, “until the authoritarian government tells us differently.”

Another speculated that the government will once again try to require mail-in voting this year due to the monkeypox so it can steal the midterms.

The latest news about monkeypox can be found at Outbreak.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Newsmax.com

DrEddyMD.com

