Global freezing? Arctic ice levels reach 30-year HIGH

Despite ever-rising carbon dioxide (CO2) levels, arctic ice is actually expanding, not melting.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently convened its annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the “climate crisis.” It was revealed there that arctic ice is currently at a 30-year high, according to data from the intergovernmental European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites.

Globalist groups like the WEF have been pushing for years to redistribute the wealth of nations as a “remedy” for alleged global warming and climate change. It turns out that the real problem might be global freezing. (Related: Remember back in 2017 when an arctic science expedition got caught in too much ice?)

One of the primary metrics used by climate fanatics to make their wild climate claims is arctic ice. We have been told for years that the polar ice caps are melting, which Al Gore infamously said would cause flooding due to sea level increases.

“In 2007, Al Gore began warning the world that scientists were predicting that by 2013, the Arctic would be ice-free during the summer,” writes Art Moore for WND about how wrong these fanatics ended up being with their climate hysteria.

FACT: The climate is always changing

Climate change skeptic Tony Heller remains an outspoken critic of all this wrongness by the climate cult. Last September, he wrote a piece about how the Arctic Ocean gained a record amount of sea ice for that time of year.

“Most years the Arctic loses ice, but this year ice extent has increased,” he tweeted, further noting that this would not get reported on by the likes of CNN, The New York Times, or BBC News.

Last summer, sea melt was the lowest it has been in 15 years while the expanse of the Antarctic Sea was well above average. All of this points to the fact that the planet is not warming; if anything, it is freezing – or better yet, it is just normal based on shifting climate cycles that have been occurring since the beginning of time.

Even so, the corporate-controlled media continues to fearmonger about the fictitious notion of global warming. The Times, for instance, published a story last fall claiming that climate change is “the greatest threat to global public health” that exists.

The solution, of course, is more government control over people, more taxes, and more tyranny. This, the “experts” claim,” will keep the planet at just the right temperatures.

The Biden regime is also on board with this agenda, as its Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued an announcement about how it plans to treat climate change as a public health issue.

By doing this, the government has now granted itself the authority to invoke emergency powers just as it did with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), except this time the restrictions will include things like curbing private vehicle use and limiting the amount of animal products people consume.

Fossil fuels like gas and oil are also slated for elimination, only to be replaced with highly unstable and unreliable “green” technologies such as wind and solar.

“If climate activists were allowed, they would take us from COVID lockdowns straight into climate lockdowns,” says Steve Milloy, founder of JunkScience.com.

“Now that they’ve seen arbitrary lockdowns successfully imposed under the guise of a ‘public health emergency,’ they can’t wait for federal, state and local declarations of a climate emergency to achieve the same sort of dominance over us.”

In the comment section at WND, someone noted that the same people who say they need unlimited power over our lives because the earth is warming too much will now simply shift gears and say it is because the earth is freezing: the outcome will still be the same.

Ethan Huff

