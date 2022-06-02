President of European pharmaceutical giant LIED about COVID vaccination status, purchased fake vaccine passport to travel

Jose Maria Fernandez Sousa-Faro, president of the European pharmaceutical giant PharmaMar, was outed for falsifying his Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccination” status and obtaining a fake COVID “vaccine passport” that allows him to travel.

Sousa-Faro is unvaccinated, having allegedly received a saline “vaccine” instead of a real one. But he paid under the table to become fake “vaccinated” in order to avoid being discriminated against by the new fascist control matrix that he and his industry helped create. (Related: Remember when California legislators tried to pass COVID jab passport legislation?)

Spanish police reportedly carried out an investigation called Operation Jenner that uncovered a vast network of celebrities and other “elites” who have been paying their way into the National Immunization Register without actually getting jabbed. The investigation was named after Edward Jenner, the “father of immunology” who is credited for developing the world’s first vaccine.

Back in January, seven people were arrested in Barcelona, Spain for falsifying their COVID injection status. Some 2,200 others are still under investigation throughout the country as more evidence is compiled and submitted as evidence for trials.

In February, EuroWeekly reported that award-winning Spanish actress Verónica Echegui was under investigation for buying a fraudulent Fauci Flu shot passport from a criminal gang that began its operations in September 2021 and remained active until January 2022.

“The scam was uncovered by a policeman who was engaged in curbing extremism on the ‘dark web,’” wrote Rhoda Wilson for Infowars.

Is it really a crime to resist medical tyranny?

This gang is said to have infiltrated Spain’s National Health System, utilizing the services of an “insider” nurse to obtain the false records. The nurse was tasked with entering the official data in the system to enable certificates to be issued to people who had not actually taken the jab.

The gang’s fee for these services, according to El Mundo, varied depending on the number of COVID injections needed for entry into the system. It was also dependent upon a person’s “social standing,” according to EuroWeekly.

“The more important you were, the higher the price,” said the media outlet, citing police officers involved with the investigation.

El Periodico further reported that Operation Jenner had “two different rates,” depending on how wealthy or high-profile the client. “VIPs,” or posh clients such as wealthy businessmen, airplane pilots, actors and politicians were charged about 1,000 euros ($1,071.34) for a jab passport.

Less-important people, including those linked to the world of crime, on the other hand, were charged about 250 euros ($267.83), or one-quarter of the price charged to the “elite.”

“Among that group would be a well-known Alunicero (robber of jewelry stores and shops, ramming cars into shop windows) from Madrid, another man with a history of homicide and the one baptized as the Queen of Coca, a woman known as ‘The Tits,’ linked to the group of Los Miami and on probation awaiting trial for drug trafficking and money laundering,” El Periodico reported.

“That cheaper rate would be, according to sources of the investigation, the one that the singer Omar Montes would have also paid.”

In Sousa-Faro’s case, he paid thousands of euros to have his name added to Spain’s immunization register. Perhaps this is because his industry is the one responsible for foisting such tyranny on the masses in the first place, not to mention the fact that Sousa-Faro is a very wealthy drug executive.

“The criminality (as in ‘war crime’) of the mandatory death jabs themselves should be a defense to any of these ‘fraud’ crimes, just as lying to Gestapo officers while resisting the Holocaust should not be a crime,” wrote someone at Infowars about the news.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shot passports can be found at MedicalFascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

InfoWars.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts