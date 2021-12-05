Just as the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was being unveiled to the world back in late 2019, a team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) conveniently rolled out a new injectable marking method to label, identify and track people based on their “vaccination” status.

Funded in large part by billionaire eugenicists Bill and Melinda Gates, the transdermal patch technology contains special quantum dots that are inserted subcutaneously into the body. Though invisible to the naked eye, these patches are easily scanned with special equipment.

Think of it like an invisible tattoo that a person might inject into, say, the right hand or the forehead. When going to pay for groceries, for instance, these tattoos can be scanned and verified as part of the “vaccine passport” systems that are now being rolled out all around the world.

“When the quantum dots are illuminated by UV light, an electron in the quantum dot can be excited to a state of higher energy,” reported Free West Media.

“In vitro studies, based on cell cultures, on quantum dots suggest that their toxicity may derive from multiple factors including their physicochemical characteristics.”

Soon, the “fully vaccinated” will need to get injected with a Mark of the Beast chip in order to participate in society

According to Kevin McHugh, a member of the research team that developed the technology, these patented transdermal patches are a way to easily label people while also storing their medical and other information on hidden microchips within their skin.

The technology can also be used to rapidly inspect a person’s vaccination history, having been specifically designed for use in “regions where vaccination cards are easily lost and the equipment needed by authorities to read the information encapsulated in the arm is not expensive,” Free West Media further explained.

The latest smartphones reportedly come equipped with the built-in infrared cameras that are needed to capture the presence of invisible quantum dot tattoos – meaning the plandemic purveyors planned for all of this well in advance.

“Because many people do not make sure to get a booster vaccination in time, 1.5 million people could die in these regions every year,” alleges McHugh, using scare tactics to try to justify the technology.

McHugh says that he and his colleagues have long wanted to create a “safe replacement” for paper vaccination records. Their goal was to create a microchip of sorts capable of storing one’s medical records inside their bodies for easy scanning.

“In many third world countries, getting vaccinated regularly is a real challenge,” insists Ana Jaklenec, another MIT researcher who supports the technology.

“Because there is a lack of data on when children were vaccinated against which disease.”

Thus far, the technology has only been tested on animals, specifically rats “vaccinated” against polio. These same rats were given a color code to identify that they had received the injection.

Once these invisible quantum dot tattoos get approved for human use, you can be sure that they will be mandated right alongside the “vaccine” injections in order to achieve “fully vaccinated” status.

Only those people who take the injections and the injectable microchips will be awarded with valid “vaccine passport” certificates, allowing them to buy, sell and participate in society.

As many have predicted, this is all part of the Mark of the Beast, starting with the injections. It is a process that is building over time, and eventually every last person will be required to take all of it in order to live.

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” and the Mark of the Beast can be found at Prophecy.news.

Ethan Huff

