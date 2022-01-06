COMMIE CORPORATIONS: Pfizer partnered with CCP to develop covid vaccine passport platform, says it’s “proud to stand with China leaders”

It has been revealed that the Pfizer pharmaceutical corporation partnered with a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) payment platform that is being used to implement Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine passports” throughout China.

Pfizer says it is “proud to stand with China leaders” in this endeavor, which strips away the rights of Chinese people (what little rights they have, anyway) and forces them into a “papers, please” type of scenario where they must show proof of injection in order to buy and sell.

Alipay, as the CCP-run payment platform is called, provides “digital solutions to improve disease education and vaccine access – creating a brighter future for Chinese children,” Pfizer tweeted back on June 6, 2018, which was long before the plandemic was officially unveiled to the world.

Pfizer China General Manager Wu Kun added in a statement that he and his company are “honored” to play a role in the CCP’s brutal, dictatorial proof-of-vaccination scheme – or what Kun described as an “Internet + Vaccination” initiative.

Alibaba, the parent company of Alipay, provides weapons for China’s People’s Liberation Army

Alipay was originally founded as an offshoot of the CCP-linked Alibaba corporation.

According to Christopher Ford, the Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation at the U.S. State Department, Alibaba has been actively involved in the “research, production, and repair of weapons and equipment for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).”

The company also has a “deep record of cooperation and collaboration” with China’s “state security bureaucracy,” Ford added in a statement.

The State Department has further flagged Alibaba as a “tool” of the CCP, which relies on it to procure “technology-facilitated surveillance and social control” systems for mass enslavement.

All of this was known before Pfizer entered into a partnership with Alipay, by the way. Pfizer knew full well what Alipay was up to, and yet proudly joined it in advancing tyranny through China – and now throughout the rest of the world as well.

“We’re using the Alipay platform, which has over 700 million active users in China, to provide much needed education about disease and vaccinations,” Pfizer’s annual review that year stated.

“Additionally, to help China reach its ambitious 2030 goals to reduce infant mortality, we are exploring the use of the platform for mobile payments to improve convenience in Chinese Point of Vaccination centers, as well as options for installment payments that may reduce the financial burden for low income families.”

As you read all of this, keep in mind that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla considers anyone who rejects his company’s drug offerings to be a terrorist. Bourla is perhaps the worst tyrant of all in this equation.

Bourla has been raking in the cash at Pfizer since 1993, it turns out. He has held various executive-level roles at the company and now functions as captain of the ship.

Conveniently, Pfizer’s partnership with Alipay occurred right on schedule about a year before the Fauci Flu was unveiled. This is how it works in terms of facilitating China’s covid jab passport scheme (as reported by The New York Times):

“After users fill in a form on Alipay with personal details, the software generates a QR code in one of three colors. A green code enables its holder to move about unrestricted. Someone with a yellow code may be asked to stay home for seven days. Red means a two-week quarantine.

In Hangzhou, it has become nearly impossible to get around without showing your Alipay code. Propaganda-style banners remind everyone of the rules: ‘Green code, travel freely. Red or yellow, report immediately.’”

The latest news about the Chinese Virus can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheNationalPulse.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts