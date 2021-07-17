Scientists warn CO2 and global warming “biggest misdirection” in scientific history

While many so-called experts continue to demonize carbon dioxide and global warming as threats to the planet, others have quietly been criticizing the theory, pointing out faults in its thinking. Now one scientist has compiled comments from others like him who have spoken up against the current thinking on climate change.

In an article on Global Research, psychologist and educationalist Dr. Rudolf Hansel has collected quotes from other like-minded scientists who have pointed out the many problems with the prevailing theories about climate change.

Scientists dispute IPCC report on climate change

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.A significant portion of the quotes Hansel collected focus on the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the report that it put out in 1995 that has dominated mainstream thinking about climate change. Many have called the IPCC report into question, including at least one who was involved in its creation.

Dr. Kiminori Itoh of Yohokama National University was one of the co-authors of the IPCC report. But even he has called it, and the hysteria over climate change that it caused, into question, saying that it was the “biggest scientific scandal in history.”

Meanwhile, the late Dr. Frederick Seitz, former president of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences said that he had “never witnessed a more disturbing corruption of the peer-review process than the events that led to this IPCC report.”

Other scientists also concur, calling into question the IPCC itself.

“The IPCC has actually become a closed circuit; it doesn’t listen to others,” states Punjab University‘s Dr. Arun D. Ahluwalia, a board member of the UN-supported International Year of the Planet. “It doesn’t have open minds.”

“I am really amazed that the Nobel Peace Prize has been given on scientifically incorrect conclusions by people who are not geologists,” Ahluwalia adds, referencing the award that the IPCC received for their report.

Others have attacked the methodology used in the report. Victor Manuel Velasco Herrera, a researcher at the Institute of Geophysics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, stated that the models used by the IPCC were “incorrect because they only are based on mathematical models and presented results at scenarios that do not include, for example, solar activity.”

NASA knows CO2 isn’t responsible for climate change

It’s not only individual scientists who dispute the IPCC reports models and the insistence that carbon dioxide is the cause of climate change. It seems that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has known for over 60 years that the changes occurring to Earth’s climate and weather patterns are natural and normal.

As far back as 1968, NASA had already observed changes in the solar orbit of the Earth that, along with alterations to the planet’s axial tilt, are responsible for what climate scientists have dubbed as “warming.” (Related: NASA admits that climate change occurs because of changes in Earth’s solar orbit, and NOT because of SUVs and fossil fuels.)

But it was only in 2000 that the agency finally published information on what’s called the Milankovitch Climate Theory. This theory states that the Earth’s climate is changing due to extraneous factors that have nothing to do with human activity.

Despite this, two decades later, the theory has yet to go mainstream. A number of scientists, however, including those quoted by Hansel are changing their tune. At the same time, they’re also pointing out how pressure from both their peers and the media has forced them to remain quiet about this.

“Many [scientists] are now searching for a way to back out quietly (from promoting warming fears), without having their professional careers ruined,” explained James A. Peden, an atmospheric physicist former of the Space Research and Coordination Center in Pittsburgh.

Others have pointed out that the debate on climate change has become more about politics and financial gain.

“Creating an ideology pegged to carbon dioxide is a dangerous nonsense … The present alarm on climate change is an instrument of social control, a pretext for major businesses and political battle,” warns Numerical Weather Forecast group founder Delgado Domingos. “It became an ideology, which is concerning.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Eduardo Tonni of the Committee for Scientific Research in Buenos Aires pointed out that scaremongering about global warming is more profitable for those involved.

“The [global warming] scaremongering has its justification in the fact that it is something that generates funds,” he said.

Follow ClimateScienceNews.com for more on the truth about climate change.

Franz Walker

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

HalTurnerRadioShow.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.