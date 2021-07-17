Scientists warn CO2 and global warming “biggest misdirection” in scientific history

While many so-called experts continue to demonize carbon dioxide and global warming as threats to the planet, others have quietly been criticizing the theory, pointing out faults in its thinking. Now one scientist has compiled comments from others like him who have spoken up against the current thinking on climate change.

In an article on Global Research, psychologist and educationalist Dr. Rudolf Hansel has collected quotes from other like-minded scientists who have pointed out the many problems with the prevailing theories about climate change.

Scientists dispute IPCC report on climate change

A significant portion of the quotes Hansel collected focus on the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the report that it put out in 1995 that has dominated mainstream thinking about climate change. Many have called the IPCC report into question, including at least one who was involved in its creation.

Dr. Kiminori Itoh of Yohokama National University was one of the co-authors of the IPCC report. But even he has called it, and the hysteria over climate change that it caused, into question, saying that it was the “biggest scientific scandal in history.”

Meanwhile, the late Dr. Frederick Seitz, former president of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences said that he had “never witnessed a more disturbing corruption of the peer-review process than the events that led to this IPCC report.”

Other scientists also concur, calling into question the IPCC itself.

“The IPCC has actually become a closed circuit; it doesn’t listen to others,” states Punjab University‘s Dr. Arun D. Ahluwalia, a board member of the UN-supported International Year of the Planet. “It doesn’t have open minds.”

“I am really amazed that the Nobel Peace Prize has been given on scientifically incorrect conclusions by people who are not geologists,” Ahluwalia adds, referencing the award that the IPCC received for their report.

Others have attacked the methodology used in the report. Victor Manuel Velasco Herrera, a researcher at the Institute of Geophysics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, stated that the models used by the IPCC were “incorrect because they only are based on mathematical models and presented results at scenarios that do not include, for example, solar activity.”

NASA knows CO2 isn’t responsible for climate change

It’s not only individual scientists who dispute the IPCC reports models and the insistence that carbon dioxide is the cause of climate change. It seems that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has known for over 60 years that the changes occurring to Earth’s climate and weather patterns are natural and normal.

As far back as 1968, NASA had already observed changes in the solar orbit of the Earth that, along with alterations to the planet’s axial tilt, are responsible for what climate scientists have dubbed as “warming.” (Related: NASA admits that climate change occurs because of changes in Earth’s solar orbit, and NOT because of SUVs and fossil fuels.)

But it was only in 2000 that the agency finally published information on what’s called the Milankovitch Climate Theory. This theory states that the Earth’s climate is changing due to extraneous factors that have nothing to do with human activity.

Despite this, two decades later, the theory has yet to go mainstream. A number of scientists, however, including those quoted by Hansel are changing their tune. At the same time, they’re also pointing out how pressure from both their peers and the media has forced them to remain quiet about this.

“Many [scientists] are now searching for a way to back out quietly (from promoting warming fears), without having their professional careers ruined,” explained James A. Peden, an atmospheric physicist former of the Space Research and Coordination Center in Pittsburgh.

Others have pointed out that the debate on climate change has become more about politics and financial gain.

“Creating an ideology pegged to carbon dioxide is a dangerous nonsense … The present alarm on climate change is an instrument of social control, a pretext for major businesses and political battle,” warns Numerical Weather Forecast group founder Delgado Domingos. “It became an ideology, which is concerning.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Eduardo Tonni of the Committee for Scientific Research in Buenos Aires pointed out that scaremongering about global warming is more profitable for those involved.

“The [global warming] scaremongering has its justification in the fact that it is something that generates funds,” he said.

Franz Walker

