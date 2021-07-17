Kathleen Sebelius wants you to be separated from your children if you refuse to get “vaccinated” for covid

The former head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Barack Hussein Obama is pushing the narrative that parents who refuse Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” should be forcibly separated from their children and denied employment.

Kathleen Sebelius spoke with CNN the other day to explain how she believes that full medical fascism is the only way to bring about a “new normal” in which the only people in America who are afforded rights under the Constitution are those who agree to roll up their sleeves and get injected for Chinese Germs.

“We’re in a situation where we have a wildly effective vaccine, multiple choices, lots available, free of charge, and we have folks who are just saying I won’t do it,” Sebelius complained during the “OutFront” segment.

“I think that it’s time to say to those folks, it’s fine if you don’t choose to get vaccinated. You may not come to work. You may not have access to a situation where you’re going to put my grandchildren in jeopardy. Where you might kill them, or you might put them in a situation where they’re going to carry the virus to someone in a high-risk position.”

Since the vaccines apparently do not work, those who foolishly took them are now living in even more fear over a dreaded “variant” like the “Indian delta” strain taking over their bodies and killing them. This is why they are now lashing out like wild hyenas against other human beings who chose to leave their bodies and immune systems alone.

Sebelius is one such hyena who wants to deny everyone who just said no to experimental drugs from Tony Fauci and the government access to their children, jobs and society in general. Everyone who decides to live their lives as nature intended must be locked away at home forever, Sebelius insists.

“That’s, I think the point where we are, is freedom is one thing, but freedom when you harm others like secondhand smoke and issues that we’ve dealt with very clearly in the past — you can’t drive drunk,” Sebelius further stated, comparing unvaccinated people to drunk drivers.

“You can drink, but you can’t drive drunk because you can injure other people. You can’t smoke inside of a public place where you can give cancer to someone else in spite of their never having been a smoker.”

Democrats like Kathleen Sebelius are chomping at the bit for medical apartheid

Should Sebelius get her way, there will soon be two Americas: One in which all vaccinated people are allowed to live their lives as normal, and another where all unvaccinated people are treated like second-class citizens – a medical apartheid that only deranged fascists like Sebelius could ever think is normal or acceptable.

“So, I think we’re reaching that point in the United States where those of us who are vaccinated, I want to take off my mask,” Sebelius went on to complain.

“I want to be able to live my life with vaccination, and right now, I’m being impinged on by people who say I don’t want to get vaccinated. It’s fine. I want them to maybe have a limitation on where they can go and who they can possibly infect.”

CNN of course closed out the segment by thanking Sebelius for her “wisdom,” apparently endorsing her particular brand of medical fascism. We now know what CNN plans to impose upon us all if it gets its way in the coming months.

Ethan Huff

