Pro-choice nursing student in Australia forced to abandon career because of coronavirus vaccine mandates

An unnamed pro-choice nursing student from Queensland, Australia, may have to change the career she’s studied for because of the mandatory coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for aged care and quarantine workers.

Pro-choice, not an anti-vaxxer

The nursing student, who claims she’s not an anti-vaxxer, says she will refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine even if it means having to quit her job.

The woman, who hails from Queensland, shared in an Instagram post that she has been studying for two years to become a midwife. She added that she decided not to get vaccinated because she is “pro-choice.”

The Instagram post on her account, which can’t be accessed as of writing, revealed the student’s children are vaccinated and that she received the mandatory vaccinations before she started her degree. She laments that coronavirus wasn’t included in the list of mandatory vaccinations.

“I am pro-choice. I believe that we, as human beings, should have the right to choose what enters our body,” said the nursing student.

The unfortunate student may be forced to abandon the career she worked for as Australia’s federal government attempts to significantly increase its vaccine rollout and vaccination mandatory for aged care and quarantine workers. (Related: Rutgers students protest mandatory vaccination rule.)

Australia’s health chiefs insist that unless Australia’s vaccination rate improves, especially among those working with vulnerable citizens, lockdowns and border closures may be extended.

Get vaccinated or your hard work will be for naught

The nursing student explained that she was about to begin her placement at a hospital when she was told that she can only proceed if she was fully vaccinated, jeopardizing her two and a half years of hard work.

The student, who was a single parent for the most part of her degree, experienced various obstacles like the death of her loved ones, a miscarriage and health anxiety as she studied. She added that she went through all of these hurdles because she had “a deep yearning to become a midwife.”

The nursing student said that she’s “‘very rarely unwell” and follows a healthy lifestyle, explaining that she follows an organic diet and practices meditation.

Since she’s pro-choice, the student said she believes that people “should have the choice on whether or not” they should “provide informed consent to receive an injection.”

She regrets that she and others like her are being “isolated and turned away from a degree” that they have worked hard for. The student added that she will “bow out gracefully” and give up on her dream career because she doesn’t want to compromise her values.

“This is not the world of body autonomy and informed consent that I signed up for. Midwifery is about empowerment, about politics and about letting our voices be heard,” the student concluded.

Health practitioners and students urged get coronavirus vaccine

Back in March, the National Boards, which represents the Australian health practitioners, released a statement encouraging health practitioners and students to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The organization clarified that people will only be exempted if they present a valid medical excuse.

“This is consistent with the National Boards’ expectations, as set out in the codes of conduct or their equivalent, that practitioners have a responsibility to participate in efforts to promote the health of communities and meet obligations with respect to disease prevention including vaccination, health screening and the reporting of notifiable diseases,” concluded the organization.

On its website, Queensland Health stated that all hospital and health service staff who are at a high risk of coming into contact with patients infected with coronavirus must receive at least one dose of the vaccine.

Late in June, the Australian government indemnified doctors who administered AstraZeneca’s vaccine shots to people younger than 60 to expedite inoculation. However, several states have declined to give AstraZeneca shots to those younger than 60 because of the higher but still low risk of blood-clotting in younger individuals.

Lieutenant General John Frewen, the head of the country’s vaccine task force, announced that over 2,600 people under 40 received AstraZeneca shots since June 28.

