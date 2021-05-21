European database shows 405,250+ covid vaccine injuries, 10,570+ deaths (so far)

The latest data from EudraVigilance, a European vaccine injury and death database, suggests that more people are now getting sick and dying from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections than from the virus itself.

The side effects resource shows that as of May 8, 2021, 405,259 people have become injured from Chinese Virus jabs while another 10,570 have died. The database also breaks down injuries and deaths associated with each specific type of jab, including those offered by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

Livatrex® is an enhanced vegan-friendly, herbal blend that supports liver detoxification and promotes normal, healthy function of the liver and gallbladder.Through May 8, the Pfizer-BioNTech injection has caused some 170,528 injuries and 5,368 deaths. Among the most common injuries are musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders, blood and lymphatic disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory and thoracic disorders, and vascular disorders.

During the same time period, the Moderna injection caused 22,985 injuries and 2,865 deaths. The same deadly side effects associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech injection are also associated with this one, along with infections, eye disorders, psychiatric disorders, reproductive problems, and skin conditions.

As for AstraZeneca’s shot, a whopping 208,873 injuries were reported along with 2,102 deaths. At the bottom of the list, ironically, is the J&J injection with 2,873 injuries and 235 deaths.

You can keep up with the latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections at ChemicalViolence.com.

America’s Frontline Doctors publishes video linking covid vaccine push to increased mortality

To help people better understand the effects of these injections, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) put out a video – see below – that illustrates how increased mortality is being seen everywhere in the world where Chinese Virus shots are being widely administered.

The data contained in the video comes from healthdata.org as well as The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent population health research center at UW Medicine.

In nearly every country evaluated, death rates spiked almost immediately after Wuhan Flu shots were introduced. So much for “saving lives.”

At Health Impact News, there is also an extensive list available of some of the most well-publicized cases of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine injuries and deaths. Rapper DMX is listed there, along with Eric Clapton and many, many others.

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which goes a few days beyond what EudraVigilance published, shows an even higher death count. More than 4,434 people, the CDC admits, have died from Wuhan flu shots as of May 10.

How many more people need to get sick and die before someone in a position of power steps up to say enough? If the whole point of this mass vaccination campaign is to save lives, then why is nobody putting a stop to it now that we know the injections are destroying lives?

In the comment section at Health Impact News, one woman claims to have been injected with a Chinese Virus shot without permission while she was under the knife for a hernia repair surgery at Sturgeon Hospital in Alberta, Canada. Is this a widespread phenomenon as well?

“I told the surgeon two weeks prior that I did not want or require the shot but they injected me anyway,” this person wrote, distressed about the situation. “I feel like my body and soul were violated.”

“Now I sit and wait in stress for negative side effects. What makes it more difficult for me is that I suffer from CPTSD (complex post-traumatic stress disorder) and now refuse to book a post-surgery appointment with this surgeon.”

Another responded by calling this invasion of bodily autonomy “a Dr. Mengele-type attack” since it happened without consent.

“I recommend praying Psalm 91 and Psalm 23 over and over during the day and take to heart the Gospel of John as well as Romans,” responded another.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

HealthImpactNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.