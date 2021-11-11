WHAT’S KILLING THEM? In the past 18 months, England and Wales report 65,000 excess deaths NOT related to coronavirus infections

According to the Office of National Statistics for England and Wales, there have been at least 74,745 excess deaths over the past eighteen months. This excess death toll is 37 percent above the five-year average, and reveals the tragic consequences of shutdowns and forced medical experimentation via vaccines. These excess deaths occurred in private homes and were generally unrelated to coronavirus infection. In fact, only 12 percent of the excess deaths involved any symptom associated with covid-19.

More than 65,000 of these excess deaths were the result of other physical, mental and social issues that were brought on by tyrannical lockdowns, the mentalities of terror, fear, isolation and control, and the ensuing destruction of people’s livelihoods.

Government terror and psychological warfare are taking their toll

The excess death toll is so concerning; Professor Carl Heneghan, the Director of Oxford University's Centre for Evidence Based Medicine, is calling for an urgent inquiry to determine the cause of these fatalities.

Professor Heneghan said, “The government urgently needs accurate data on what is going on to prevent further excess deaths.” At-home death figures have surged every week for sixteen consecutive weeks, surpassing the five-year average. At home death figures are a shocking 37 percent higher than they were anytime between 2015 and 2019.

This spike in fatalities, recorded from March 7, 2020 to September 17, 2021, could have been prevented, had governments, hospital systems and corporations not endorsed psychological terror and threatened human rights in the process. These fatalities could have been prevented had governments not restricted people’s freedoms and taken opportunities away from young people. In England and Wales, like many places, discriminatory shutdowns upended people’s jobs and businesses, their passions, hobbies and dreams. These lockdowns were designed to coerce and manipulate the masses to inject genetic interference technology that mass replicates spike protein bioweapons in their bodies. This coercive experiment has wrought a new wave of suffering and death. (Related: If lock downs are needed, why did more people die in U.S. states which locked down than those which did not?)

A sharp uptick in death is now being seen in teenage boys, ages 15-19

The most upsetting trend is the rising mortality in teenagers. Between January and October of 2021, there has been a consistent thirty percent rise in fatalities for 15–19-year-old boys.

How long can the corporate media hide the genocide? Church, community and connection are essential, especially for grieving people. When government put restrictions on populations, it takes away opportunity, hope and dignity, leading to depression, anxiety and high blood pressure. Professor Heneghan says, “More people are dying of non-covid causes and we continue to see a considerable and continuing rise in excess deaths this year not caused by Covid-19 and occurring mostly in the home. This is extremely concerning. It is urgent we now launch a proper inquiry to find out whether these deaths could have been prevented. The death certificates only give a snapshot of what is actually going on.”

Many of the deaths have not even been investigated by coroners. No autopsies have been done. “We need to go beyond these and look at those deaths which may not have been covered by coroners, to understand the true cause and what can be done to reduce the high number of excess deaths, particularly those in the home setting,” Heneghan said, alluding to the government’s role in the genocide. “Understanding this is also crucial to managing our response to the pandemic, ensuring we mitigate preventable problems may mean we never lock down again,” he said.

Heneghan is joined by Dr. Charles Levinson, Chief Executive of the private GP company, Doctorcall. Dr. Levinson has also studied the excess at-home deaths over the past eighteen months. “Non-Covid excess deaths in the home and the surrounding silence is a scandal. The reasons will be many and complex, but we have to start asking difficult questions. I fully support calls for an inquiry which will do just that.”

