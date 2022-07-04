Monkeypox is clearly a “gay” disease, but the CDC is doing everything possible to avoid offending LGBTs

The United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is not beating around the bush when it comes to the homosexual nature of monkeypox spread.

Instead of pretending as though anyone can potentially be a spreader like the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is claiming, the UKHSA issued a direct and to-the-point advisory the other day warning that monkeypox spreads “primarily in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM).”

Working in conjunction with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), the UKHSA is readying to unveil a new vaccine specifically for LGBT men that it says “should be offered as soon as feasible to GBMSM at highest risk due to a large number of contacts.”

“These risk criteria would include a recent history of multiple partners, participating in group sex, attending sex on premises venues or a proxy marker such as recent bacterial STI (sexually transmitted infections),” the government agency added.

Writing for The Epoch Times, Lily Zhou reported that based on currently available data, upwards of 99 percent of all confirmed UK cases of monkeypox are, in fact, occurring in men. And the specific demographic of men who are getting sick are those who have sexual intercourse with other men.

Since no monkeypox-specific vaccine exists, the UKHSA is planning to administer smallpox vaccines instead, which it claims will provide “cross-protection” against monkeypox.

The stated goal is to interrupt “transmission in the subset of individuals at increased risk” of the disease, meaning sexually active and typically promiscuous homosexual males.

CDC, WHO went out of their way to avoid identifying homosexuals as monkeypox spreaders

Compare all of this to what the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) are saying as they go out of their way to avoid offending the Cult of LGBT in calling them out by name.

Rather than advise homosexual males against having homosexual sex, the CDC issued a politically correct statement about how Western society should avoid causing LGBTs to feel “stigmatized,” even if science shows they are the culprits in this outbreak.

The CDC also issued a vulgar statement about how it is currently “researching” to see if monkeypox lives in the various fluids and substances that come out of people’s bodies. The federal agency is also urging homosexuals to commit their perverted sex acts in different ways until more is known about the spread of monkeypox.

“Enclosed spaces, such as back rooms, saunas, or sex clubs, where there is minimal or no clothing and where intimate sexual contact occurs have a higher likelihood of spreading monkeypox,” the CDC advises.

“Talk to your partner about any recent illness and be aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including the genitals and anus. Limit your number of partners to avoid opportunities for monkeypox to spread.”

Such advise came out during Pride month, of course, so it had to be extra politically correct.

Meanwhile, New York City is following the lead of the UK in attempting to immediately roll out smallpox vaccination for homosexual men. The NYC Health Department admits, unlike the CDC, that “most cases in the current outbreak are among gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.”

“This is the price they pay for doing what God told them not to do,” wrote someone at Life Site News.

“Remind anybody of anything?” wrote another.

“Remember in the 80s when HIV was going around and everybody said you can’t stigmatize the gay community? They weren’t stigmatized and guess what happened? It may be unfortunate for some, but it appears that mother nature is not politically correct and there is a price to pay for defying the natural law.”

The latest news about the gay disease known as monkeypox can be found at Outbreak.news.

