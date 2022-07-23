Mark Steyn: UK’s COVID vaccination program is a public health scandal

Author and radio-television host Mark Steyn called the United Kingdom’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination program a scandal during the “Victims of the Vaccine” special episode of “The Mark Steyn Show.“

“It’s a public policy scandal. It’s a public health scandal and the government has to completely change,” said Steyn, who was joined in the show by those injured and bereaved by the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Steyn, author of best-selling books “America Alone: The End of the World As We Know It” and “After America,” mentioned that the victims of the COVID-19 vaccines were spouses, parents and children.

“There are those who lost their lives and others who are now chronically injured and can no longer work and are facing the prospect of selling their homes in order to pay medical bills,” he said.

UK’s political establishment, media ignore COVID-19 vaccine victims

The jazz recording artist and human rights activist said the victims of COVID-19 vaccines, including their loved ones, have been shamefully treated by the state. He also slammed the British media for blatantly ignoring the stories of COVID-19 vaccine victims.

“These people are the consequences of one of the worst public policies anywhere on the planet,” said Steyn, referring to his guests.

GB News presenter Dan Wootton, who attended the show along with colleagues covering stories of COVID-19 vaccine victims, agreed with Steyn. According to Wootton, the most disgraceful and unforgivable thing done by the political establishment and the media was ignoring the people who suffered because of COVID-19 vaccines.

Another GB News presenter, Michelle Dewberry, stated that the way the government treated the COVID-19 vaccine victims and their families was a “national shame and disgrace.” Dewberry lamented the fact that these affected people were abandoned, abused and ostracized just for speaking up and telling the truth.

Sharing their ordeal during the show were Charlotte and Anne Wright, the wife and mother of clinical psychologist Stephen Wright – the first person to die from COVID-19 vaccine; Leanne Tomlin, whose stepmother Lucy Taberer died alone in the hospital; Claire Hibbs, who was diagnosed with vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine; and Vikki Spit, the widow of musician partner Lord Zion – the first person in the U.K. to receive a COVID-19 vaccine damage payment.

COVID-19 vaccines may claim more victims

The situation is about to get worse. Steyn noted that the U.S. is now injecting six-month-old babies, Australia’s New South Wales health minister is berating the double jabbed for being insufficiently enthusiastic about getting a third jab and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saying that people must get jabbed every nine months to enjoy life as a citizen in a free society.

Meanwhile, the U.K. government has finally admitted that the COVID-19 vaccines can kill and injure people and it has agreed to compensate people up to 120,000 pounds ($143,614.20) for the loss of their loved ones or the loss of their livelihood. Recent data shows that 75 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the U.K. were triple vaccinated.

Member of Parliament (MP) Sir Christopher Chope also joined the show. He related that his colleagues are beginning to wake up and see what is really happening. (Related: British MP: Scale of COVID vaccine damage a NIGHTMARE.)

According to Chope, he now has 12 sponsors and cross-party support for his private member’s bill about the COVID-19 vaccine damage issue. He said public officials were led to believe that the COVID-19 vaccines were safe and most of them went along with the prevailing narrative.

Watch the video below to hear testimony of people affected by COVID-19 vaccines.

https://rumble.com/v1d5l4r-testimony-of-people-affected-by-covid-19-vaccines.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Testimony of people affected by COVID-19 vaccines

This video is from the Chinese taking down EVIL CCP channel on Brighteon.com.

Kevin Hughes

Sources include:

SteynOnline.com 1

SteynOnline.com 2

Rumble.com

