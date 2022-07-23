NBA player Andrew Wiggins REGRETS taking the COVID clot shot

A National Basketball Association (NBA) player expressed regret over receiving the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, even though he had a strong reason not to do so.

Andrew Wiggins of reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors said he regretted his decision to get the COVID-19 shot. “I still wish I didn’t get [the vaccine], to be honest with you,” remarked the 27-year-old.

Wiggins refused the vaccine throughout the season and even applied for a religious exemption, which was ultimately denied. The Warriors forward eventually got injected with the vaccine in October 2021 as a requirement for him to continue playing during the 2021-2022 NBA season.

This is because San Francisco, where his team’s home arena Chase Center is located, mandated the COVID-19 vaccine. The city banned any unvaccinated person over 12 years old from indoor events, including games and practices at the Chase Center.

“I was an All-Star and [a] champion, so that was the good part. Just not missing out on the year, [which was] the best year of my career,” said Wiggins.

“But for my body, I just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that. It wasn’t my choice. I didn’t like that it was either ‘get this’ or ‘don’t play.’”

According to the Warriors forward, he is the only member of his family that received the COVID-19 vaccine because “it’s not really something [they] believe in.”

Other players who rejected the vaccine have adamantly stood by their decision to do so.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was banned from playing for his team during their home games at Barclays Center in New York City. It was only after NYC Mayor Eric Adams rescinded the city’s vaccine mandate for athletes that he was able to join his team on home games.

“I can really say that I stood firm on what I believed in, what I wanted to do with my body,” said Irving. “I think that should be not just an American right, I think that should be a human right.”

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac likewise turned down the vaccine, saying that “it felt forced.” He elaborated: “It seemed that there was so much pressure in doing it. I don’t see the wisdom in putting something into my body that’s not going to stop me from getting the virus or transmitting it. That is why I decided to be the only player on my team to not get vaccinated.”

Tennis player also regrets getting COVID-19 vaccine

While Wiggins expressed regret over his vaccination on one hand, he did not cite any vaccine injuries that led him to the decision. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for French tennis player Jeremy Chardy.

Chardy, 35, spoke out against the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccines after experiencing “violent pain” across his body that almost paralyzed him. Chardy, who was formerly the No. 73 male tennis player in the world, warned that there is “no hindsight” once the COVID shots have been injected. (Related: Tennis star Jeremy Chardy forced to quit playing after covid vaccine, “violent pain” means he “cannot play.”)

“Suddenly, I cannot train; I cannot play,” he said, adding that he spoke with two doctors and took tests to determine what happened. “It’s frustrating because I started the year really well, I was playing really well. And then I went to the [Summer Olympic] Games, where I felt great too.”

Because of his vaccine injury, Chardy took the rest of the season off to take care of himself.

“I prefer to take more time to heal myself and be sure that in the future, I won’t have a problem, rather than trying to get back on the court as quickly as possible and end up with more health problems. In my head, it’s difficult because I do not know how long it will last. And now, my season is at a standstill and I do not know when I will resume,” he said.

Chardy also touched on the possibility of his premature retirement from tennis because of the injuries from the COVID-19 shot.

“It is especially frustrating that I do not have 10 years to play. Suddenly, now I regret having had the vaccine, but I could not know [what the consequences would be].”

Watch InfoWars host Owen Shroyer as he talks about Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle, who was banned from playing after he refused the second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

https://rumble.com/v1d5vgf-banned-from-playing-after-he-refused-the-second-covid-19-vaccine-dose.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Banned from playing after he refused the second COVID-19 vaccine dose

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

Ramon Tomey

