No, covid vaccines are NOT “safe and effective” – these 10 surveys reveal the truth

Investigative reporter Steve Kirsch put together a series of surveys that show beyond a shadow of a doubt that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are anything but “safe and effective” as the government claims.

Polling his readers as part of a biased sampling, Kirsch asked various questions about how people who got jabbed fared after the fact. The results are truly mind-blowing, especially if you are someone who believes that the jabs are generally nothing about which to worry.

Kirsch admits that his surveys are biased, which is why he is encouraging everyone to replicate them with their own friends, family members, coworkers, schoolmates and others, depending on one’s walk in life.

Peer review Kirsch’s surveys for yourself, if you want to verify them

The questions Kirsch asked addressed both adverse events and deaths rates. Here is what he concluded based on preliminary results:

1) Covid jabs have already killed at least the same number of Americans as the covid virus supposedly has.

2) Covid jabs are killing 336 children aged 5-11 for every one that is supposedly “saved” because of the injections. (Related: Check out this earlier article from Kirsch showing that 28 million children would have to get jabbed in order to supposedly “save” just 14 of them from testing “positive” for covid.)

3) Getting jabbed a second time is the most dangerous part of the process, increasing all-cause mortality rates by at least 800 percent within 30 days (the first and third injections increase it 600 percent and 480 percent respectively).

4) The true number of covid-related deaths, jab deaths, and annual deaths from heart attack are relatively comparable with one another since January 2020 to the present.

“This suggests that only around 700,000 people actually died from COVID and a comparable number from the COVID vaccines,” Kirsch writes about this specific data point.

“This is in line with our VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) minimum estimate of excess deaths caused by the vaccine: 12,000 VAERS excess deaths in the US * 41 (the minimum under-reporting factor) = 492,000 deaths minimum.”

5) If you survive covid vaccination and previously had cancer, you are 80 percent more likely to see your cancer worsen post-injection.

“For half the people who got the shot, their cancer got dramatically worse after the shot,” Kirsch writes. “Nobody’s cancer got better after the shot. That is really stunning. How will the CDC explain that one?”

6) Since VAERS underreports by a massive amount, the true number of covid jab deaths could easily be 100 times more than what is officially logged in the system.

“What we can say is that it appears that at least 0.7% of all deaths and vaccine-related miscarriages were reported to VAERS,” Kirsch explains. “None of the 15 deaths of kids 18 and under were reported to VAERS.”

7) Taking into account survey biases, there is clearly no scenario in which any child (let alone any person, period) should ever take any covid injection.

8) If anyone out there thinks that Kirsch is wrong with his assessments, they are encouraged to conduct their own surveys and publish the results for comparative purposes.

9) None of this will ever be published in a medical journal because it runs counter to the official narrative. However, Kirsch will be allowing his readers, starting on May 23, 2022, to conduct their own independent peer reviews of the data to look for errors, similar to what a journal would do.

10) “I encourage you to replicate the surveys yourself if you don’t believe me and publish them,” Kirsch writes as his 10th note to readers.

The 10 surveys themselves are all listed and linked on Kirsch’s Substack. Take the time to go through each one and see what you think.

More stories about the negative health effects of covid “vaccines” can be found at VaccineDamage.news.

