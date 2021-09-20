Healthy mother dies of blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine dose

The AstraZeneca Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine claims the life of another individual in the United Kingdom. Healthy 35-year-old mother of two Alpa Tailor is the latest person to succumb to blood clots and low platelet count, two known side effects of the vaccine. Little do her relatives know that the same vaccine she took to protect her family would be responsible for her sudden death.

Tailor initially gets her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March, and later falls ill on April 8. She first complains of a headache before experiencing slurred speech and a facial droop. These prompt her relatives to rush her to the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London.

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.Doctors at the hospital soon diagnose Alpa with vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia and thrombosis as a consequence of getting the vaccine. Thrombocytopenia involves patients having low levels of platelets, which are cells that help with blood clotting. Thrombosis meanwhile happens when blood clots block veins or arteries, causing strokes and heart attacks.

Alpa then undergoes surgery to relieve pressure on her brain, with doctors initially thinking she responds well to treatment. Neurosurgeon Dr. Jonathan Hyam says he is “quite optimistic” for Alpa’s prognosis around a week after her procedure. However, medics discover after a CT scan that she is suffering from massive bleeding in the brain – leading to her death. Hyam adds that he “was really surprised” following the news of Alpa’s passing.

Authorities then call for an inquest on Alpa’s death at St. Pancras Coroner’s Court. A post-mortem examination determines that she has multiple blood clots in the brain. Senior coroner Mary Hassell says she has no hesitation with ruling that the vaccine is behind Alpa’s death. She adds: “Everything points in the same direction, which is that Alpa had the AstraZeneca [vaccine] at a time when many, many thousands of people … had died from [the] coronavirus.”

Alpa joins many experiencing serious reactions because of the COVID-19 vaccine

Alpa’s husband Anish says after the inquest: “The death of our beloved Alpa has left a huge void in our hearts and in our lives. [She] was a wonderful wide, loving mother, amazing daughter, sister and friend. Life has changed for us in an unimaginable way.”

Alpa’s relatives also reminisce about her. “She always had a smile on her face, enthusiastic and very creative,” one relative says. Another relative says Alpa “touched hundred of hearts” in her 35 years of life and will be remembered for her laugh. A third describes her as a loving and caring mother who “puts the needs of her children before hers.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine, made in partnership with the University of Oxford, is one of four vaccines approved for use in the U.K. — alongside the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But according to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, there are 416 recorded cases of VITT and 72 deaths following injection with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Alpa joins the many individuals dying after injection with the two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine. Months earlier, 39-year-old British model Stephanie Dubois experiences low platelet count and brain bleeding weeks after getting the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She first gets her COVID-19 vaccine dose on May 6 – reporting full-body shakes, breathing difficulty, dizziness and headache.

Dubois’s parents send her to a hospital for breathing problems on May 14, slipping into a coma by May 19. Her friend Andrew Powers says Stephanie is “not expected to come out” of a coma. Three days later, Dubois dies of a “serious thrombotic episode.” (Related: British model dies days after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.)

Meanwhile, Cambridgeshire artist and mother of six Sofia Gomes loses her ability to speak after her second AstraZeneca dose on May 19. She also experiences side effects such as leg pain and a high fever following her first dose. Gomes believes her condition is a “severe allergic reaction” to her vaccination.

Gomes’s partner Victor Plowman says she is clutching her throat and could only whisper on the evening after her second dose. “We thought she was having an allergic reaction, so I called an ambulance and she went up to [the] hospital,” he continues. Gomes’s condition baffles doctors and other specialists, but they assure her that her voice will return. (Related: Woman left unable to speak after receiving second dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.)

Given her inability to speak, Gomes expresses her frustration through writing. “I am trying to stay positive for my family, but I am really worried and this has affected me [by] a huge amount. I feel bad that I can’t help my baby develop her speech, and one of my sons is autistic so it has been difficult not being able to communicate with him properly, too. I miss reading stories to my children and singing to them at night, and I miss being able to speak to my family in Portugal over the phone,” she writes.

VaccineDeaths.com has more articles about the dangers of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Ramon Tomey 

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk 1

Mirror.co.uk

Gov.uk

TheScottishSun.co.uk

DailyMail.co.uk 2

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.