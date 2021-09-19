16-year-old suffers neurological problems after Pfizer vaccine; doctor claims it’s “stress”

A North Carolina teen is living a nightmare after developing neurological symptoms following the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Sarah Green was a healthy 16-year-old when she got Pfizer’s COVI-19 vaccine. However, following her second dose on May 4, a headache immediately set in at the base of her neck radiating up to her temples in a feeling that she describes as being like getting “hit by a bus.” The headaches persisted across a span of three weeks, and she also began to develop small facial twitches.

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.On May 23, her neck was twitching every 15 seconds, so she went to her dad for help. Her parents say that she also had trouble speaking; she would start to say a word and then it seemed as though her brain was simply resetting, and she would just start over.

At a local hospital, Sarah was given an EEG, CT scans and MRIs with and without contrast. Her results came back normal, so a doctor claimed she had a nervous twitch and needed to see a mental health professional. However, during the MRI with contrast, the young girl stopped breathing and needed to be pulled out of the machine and intubated. Strangely, the doctor sent her home afterward without referring her to a neurologist.

Her mother said that when the symptoms began, she did not initially link them to the vaccine. However, after filling out forms for the hospital that asked about things that might have changed in her health status, it turned out that the only thing that had really changed recently was the vaccine.

When she asked the doctor if her daughter’s condition could be related to the vaccine, she says he became very defensive. “As soon as we said it was the vaccine, it was like they couldn’t get us out of there fast enough,” she said.

Another doctor told them that she believed Sarah had a functional movement disorder. The doctor maintained that it was not related to the vaccine despite admitting to seeing more cases since the vaccines were approved because, the doctor claimed, people are stressing themselves out about the vaccine and the issue is psychosomatic. However, Sarah was never nervous about getting the vaccine and got it willingly.

According to her mother, Sarah was able to get the vaccine without parental consent because they live in North Carolina. She felt that she needed it because she was working in a fast food restaurant on the frontline and was told that it would be mandated. Her mother also believes that a giveaway of a dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme was part of her motivation.

Risks were not properly explained

Sarah claims that she was told that she would only be risking a sore arm by getting the vaccine, but months later, her life has changed dramatically. This semester, she had to drop two college classes due to her symptoms and is no longer able to drive because she’s unable to turn her head in certain ways without experiencing tremors. She was also unable to write due to constant tremors.

Her mother reported her vaccine injury to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and Pfizer. When she asked Pfizer if anyone had reported the same symptoms, they told her they had not. However, The Defender reported earlier this month on a 30-year-old woman who experienced severe neurological problems after the vaccine who also said she had reported the injury to Pfizer, and countless others have had similar experiences.

For Sarah’s mother, one of the worst parts of this ordeal is the sense of helplessness she feels after having so many doctors dismiss her concerns. “You feel like there’s nothing you can do and nobody who can help you,” she said.

Cassie B. 

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.