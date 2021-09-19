16-year-old suffers neurological problems after Pfizer vaccine; doctor claims it’s “stress”

A North Carolina teen is living a nightmare after developing neurological symptoms following the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Sarah Green was a healthy 16-year-old when she got Pfizer’s COVI-19 vaccine. However, following her second dose on May 4, a headache immediately set in at the base of her neck radiating up to her temples in a feeling that she describes as being like getting “hit by a bus.” The headaches persisted across a span of three weeks, and she also began to develop small facial twitches.

On May 23, her neck was twitching every 15 seconds, so she went to her dad for help. Her parents say that she also had trouble speaking; she would start to say a word and then it seemed as though her brain was simply resetting, and she would just start over.

At a local hospital, Sarah was given an EEG, CT scans and MRIs with and without contrast. Her results came back normal, so a doctor claimed she had a nervous twitch and needed to see a mental health professional. However, during the MRI with contrast, the young girl stopped breathing and needed to be pulled out of the machine and intubated. Strangely, the doctor sent her home afterward without referring her to a neurologist.

Her mother said that when the symptoms began, she did not initially link them to the vaccine. However, after filling out forms for the hospital that asked about things that might have changed in her health status, it turned out that the only thing that had really changed recently was the vaccine.

When she asked the doctor if her daughter’s condition could be related to the vaccine, she says he became very defensive. “As soon as we said it was the vaccine, it was like they couldn’t get us out of there fast enough,” she said.

Another doctor told them that she believed Sarah had a functional movement disorder. The doctor maintained that it was not related to the vaccine despite admitting to seeing more cases since the vaccines were approved because, the doctor claimed, people are stressing themselves out about the vaccine and the issue is psychosomatic. However, Sarah was never nervous about getting the vaccine and got it willingly.

According to her mother, Sarah was able to get the vaccine without parental consent because they live in North Carolina. She felt that she needed it because she was working in a fast food restaurant on the frontline and was told that it would be mandated. Her mother also believes that a giveaway of a dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme was part of her motivation.

Risks were not properly explained

Sarah claims that she was told that she would only be risking a sore arm by getting the vaccine, but months later, her life has changed dramatically. This semester, she had to drop two college classes due to her symptoms and is no longer able to drive because she’s unable to turn her head in certain ways without experiencing tremors. She was also unable to write due to constant tremors.

Her mother reported her vaccine injury to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and Pfizer. When she asked Pfizer if anyone had reported the same symptoms, they told her they had not. However, The Defender reported earlier this month on a 30-year-old woman who experienced severe neurological problems after the vaccine who also said she had reported the injury to Pfizer, and countless others have had similar experiences.

For Sarah’s mother, one of the worst parts of this ordeal is the sense of helplessness she feels after having so many doctors dismiss her concerns. “You feel like there’s nothing you can do and nobody who can help you,” she said.

