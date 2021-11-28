Brave ICU doctor warns about covid “vaccine” injuries, deaths

After being repeatedly ignored by public health officials, Dr. Patricia Lee decided to risk it all by coming forward to warn about the horrors she is witnessing in her ICU from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Dr. Lee’s bravery inspired at least 11 others to do the same, revealing in sworn declarations how “fully vaccinated” patients are flooding hospitals with serious injuries caused by their injections.

Attorney Aaron Siri explains on his Substack how Dr. Lee was told by all of the relevant three-letter agencies (i.e., the FDA and the CDC) that despite what she is witnessing with her own eyes, the injections are perfectly safe.

“These agencies typically respond by saying that VAERS is not showing a safety signal so there is nothing to worry about,” Siri explains.

“If you don’t already know, VAERS is the system that the CDC and FDA say cannot show that a vaccine causes an injury, but yet can show a vaccine is safe. Meaning, heads they win, tails you lose.”

Many of the other physicians who contacted Siri say that they themselves were injured by Fauci Flu shots, and that their requests for treatment were dismissed just like they are being dismissed for other injured people all around the world.

Their stories read like that of Maddie de Garay, a child who now uses a wheelchair and eats through a feeding tube in her nose after a Chinese Virus injection injured her.

Young Maddie was reportedly told by doctors that her symptoms were “psychological.” Only after the right physicians were found did Maddie receive a proper diagnosis of a vaccine injury.

“If physicians are dismissed as ‘making it up,’ imagine what the average individual without medical knowledge and access must deal with after a Covid-19 vaccine injury,” Siri says.

Life and liberty should never be contingent upon getting a forced medical procedure

The 11 declarations Siri received are more than likely just a small sampling of the true number of physician vaccine injuries that are out there but that are not being reported due to fear of retribution.

It is politically incorrect for anyone in the medical profession to question Chinese Virus injections, even though the injury and death counts are soaring even by the government’s standards.

“It should not be that public health authorities listen to physicians only if they parrot their preferred messaging regarding Covid-19 vaccines,” Siri says.

“To the contrary, physicians should especially be listened to when their clinical experience directly opposes that messaging. But the experience of these physicians, and the many more who have contacted my firm, evidence precisely the opposite is true.”

On his Substack, Siri has published each of the declarations for public viewing. In most cases, the writing physicians are no longer able to work, or are severely restricted compared to their pre-jab health state.

The lesson in all this, Siri says, is that civil and individual rights should never be contingent upon someone getting a medical procedure, in this case a Wuhan Flu shot.

“Requiring informed consent – which means giving every American the ability to give or withhold consent without coercion – is the last and final backstop to the dangers that result when we permit the government to decide what must be injected or placed into or onto our bodies,” he says.

“This is no hyperbole as the current state of affairs is that you cannot sue the manufacturers for Covid-19 vaccine injuries, cannot see the data underlying the licensure of the vaccine, cannot discuss Covid-19 vaccine injuries on social media, and cannot say no to the vaccine if you want to keep your job or attend many universities.”

More of the latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Fauci Flu injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

AaronSiri.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

