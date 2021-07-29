Daily Mail Australia editor Barclay Crawford admits to directing his writing staff to ridicule “anti-vaxxers”

leaked video is circulating on alternative social media that exposes Barclay Crawford, editor for the Daily Mail Australia, as a vaccine propagandist who specifically instructed his staff to ridicule “anti-vaxxers” in their articles.

The video – watch below – shows Crawford participating in a virtual meeting with staff members, some of whom he is heard congratulating for demonstrating that they already “got it” – meaning they have been doing a good job pushing pro-Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” in the paper.

Female Fuzion™ is a premier, herbal hormone balance formula for women that helps to support normal energy levels, increase vitality and regulate mood.“You’re all champions,” Crawford is heard saying. “We’ll keep trying to run stories that are, um, call out the ‘anti-vax’ weirdos and, and point out why, why we need to get it and why it’s important, you know, and why we don’t want Australia regressing to some, you know, the reason why we have medicine and medical science is for things like this and it’s amazing, and should be celebrated and not run down.”

We occasionally cite the original United Kingdom version of the Daily Mail Online, which seems to be a mixed bag when it comes to supporting or rejecting vaccination. Oftentimes, Daily Mail commenters are supportive of medical freedom, which Crawford rejects as “people who should know better.”

“And I know you will see a lot of comments on our stories from people who should know better,” Crawford told his staff.

“It’s extraordinary how many, um, uh, intelligent, um, uh, otherwise well-educated people are, are, are spreading this, this disease, really, out there in the community, so it’s just important we keep on top of it.”

Barclay Crawford is an injection shill delivering messages of death to Daily Mail Australia readers

Since many reputable scientists and doctors are opposed to Fauci Flu shots and increasingly speak out against them, Crawford has a plan for that, too: just dismiss their claims.

“Just remember with these stories to always, if we’re doing something that, that is gearing ‘anti-vaxxer’ views, make sure we’re all, also dismissing them in the stories,” Crawford told his staff, expressing a bit of confusion about his approach.

“Is that the right way to put it, dismissing them? Make sure these stories are, um, rubbishing their ridiculous claims.”

Crawford would likely not allow the publishing of a new paper by former National Institute of Health (NIH) scientist J. Bart Classen, which links Chinese Virus injections to Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Because of what his science uncovered, Classen would be classified as just another “weirdo” in Crawford’s book. Unless a person is fully on board with Crawford’s unquestioning injection agenda, he or she is just some cook that deserves ridicule and verbal violence.

Should someone you know send you an article from the Daily Mail Australia suggesting that Wuhan Flu shots are “safe” and “effective,” be sure to remind the person that Crawford is not in the business of honest journalism. Instead, he is just another pro-vax weirdo who worships the needle.

One of the current top stories at the Daily Mail Australia right now is a fearmongering piece that says right in the title: “Do NOT visit grandma” because old people are supposedly catching the new “delta variant” strain of the Chinese Virus – all thanks to the “unvaccinated,” of course.

We will not link to the site so as to not drive traffic there, but a number of pro-vax articles litter the Daily Mail Australia this morning as governments around the world gear up to push more Trump Vaccines on the world at “warp speed.” As usual, do not listen to them.

The latest news about Chinese Virus injection propaganda can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Gab.com

DrEddyMD.com

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.