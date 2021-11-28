Fully vaccinated Canadian senator dies of “covid”

A prominent Canadian politician who took both injections for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) has passed away from “covid,” according to government officials.

Josée Forest-Niesing, 56, suffered from an autoimmune condition that reportedly affected her lungs. After getting jabbed, she got very sick and had to be sent to the hospital, where she remained for a full month undergoing treatment.

Niesing was eventually sent home on November 14, only to have her condition deteriorate even further. She passed away roughly one week later due to the injection-induced illness from which he had suffered.

Appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018, Niesing occupied a seat with the Independent Senators Group, which is primarily made up of people affiliated with the Liberal party.

Despite the circumstances surrounding her death, Niesing’s office issued a statement of praise for the injections. Rather than honor her life, Niesing’s office took the opportunity to spread more pro-jab propaganda.

“Senator Forest-Niesing would like to remind all Canadians of the importance of vaccination,” reads the official statement. “(She) remains convinced her fight would have been much different if it had not been for this protection.”

Speaker of the Senate George Furey released his own statement extending his condolences to all of Niesing’s family, friends and loved ones.

mRNA jabs are not a cure, and only make things worse

Meanwhile, the Canadian government has yet to procure even a single piece of evidence showing that the injections do anything beneficial for people’s health.

There are no trials to show that the jabs stop either infection or transmission. In fact, there is no evidence to even back the widespread government claim that the shots help to prevent severe symptoms, which is evidenced by Niesing’s untimely death.

A Canadian physician from Alberta by the name of Dr. Chris Gordillo has actually seen the opposite occur in his fully vaccinated patients, many of whom are developing severe illness post-injection.

“I’ve seen strokes, I’ve seen Bell’s palsy, I’ve seen a heart attack, blood clots, I’ve seen breathing disorders where people just cannot breathe after they’ve had these vaccines,” Dr. Gordillo explained at a recent rally in Edmonton.

Investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel has also come forward to condemn the shots, explaining that the “mRNA ‘cure’ has not lived up to its admittedly impossible to achieve standards.

“Today we know that the shots serve as something akin to a potential six- to nine-month prophylactic with unknown long-term side effects,” Schachtel added.

“The expiring efficacy, which was best observed through first mover nations like Israel and Ireland, brought about the booster shot regime, but no recognition from world governments that the shots seem to be expiring.”

Schachtel went on to explain that both government health officials and major pharmaceutical companies have been leveraging “half-truths” about the injections as part of a massive money grab for Pfizer, Moderna and “those interested in injecting five-year-olds with expiring experimental shots.”

Even so, Health Canada just last week approved these injections for children as young as five years old. The shots have “emergency use authorization” just as they do here in the United States, meaning they are not technically “approved.”

“Very sad story,” wrote one commenter at LifeSiteNews. “I don’t think her fight was made easier with the shots. I suspect it was made worse.”

“If I received all the vaccines and I still contracted the virus and then I ended up spending over a month in the hospital and then didn’t feel too good about the future or ever getting out or getting over it, then absolutely not, no way would I push the vaccine on people saying take this vaccine, not going to happen,” wrote another.

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

