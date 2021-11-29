MEDICAL TYRANNY: Police question Australian doctor who wrote MP letters about COVID-19 vaccine concerns

An Australian doctor says that he was questioned by police after sending emails to his local MP expressing concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

The incident occurred at the home of Dr. Bruce Paix in Adelaide, South Australia. Although the police originally said they had come to his house for a firearms check, an officer who was caught on video later admitted that he came because of emails Dr. Paix had sent to his local MP, Josh Teague of South Australia.

Dr. Paix is a former military physician who has 32 years of experience, including serving as a senior doctor in South Australia’s government system, a rescue doctor and an anesthesiologist. He also managed health threats during his time as a senior military doctor in the Middle East during the MERS outbreak.

After spending thousands of hours educating himself on coronavirus, he determined that “nothing about the world’s COVID response template makes sense (including in my own state of South Australia) and indeed is likely harmful.”

Of particular concern to Dr. Paix is the way that the media has been censoring reports of adverse events from COVID-19 vaccines. He wrote: “The vaccines in particular have numerous valid safety risks, and knowledge of these is being systematically suppressed by governments, professional bodies, and media.”

He also took issue with the ban on early treatments against the virus, such as Ivermectin, which is often denied to patients despite evidence that it can be effective in fighting COVID-19.

“Valuable therapeutic options (Vit D, Ivermectin) are being outlawed in favor of a ‘jab or nothing’ strategy,” he lamented.

Dr. Paix said that he had contacted the MP’s office multiple times to voice his concerns. His requests to meet with Teague were denied, and eventually, he says, the MP’s response was to send the police in to threaten him.

In a video of the incident, an officer is heard telling Dr. Paix that his emails “have come to the attention of the police and are drawing attention to you, which you probably don’t need or don’t want.”

The doctor pressed the police officer on the purpose of his visit, pointing out that the firearms check was not random and was instead being done in the context of the letters he had sent his MP. The officer told him that he was not aware that the emails contained any criminal offenses and that his aim was just to let the doctor know that the police were aware of the emails.

Dr. Paix is not the only physician who has come under fire in the country because of his opinions on the virus. The clinic of Australian physician Dr. Mark Hobart was raided by health officers just a few days before the incident; they confiscated his appointment book and confidential patient files.

Both of the doctors had been giving patients vaccine and mask exemptions, and Dr. Paix had also been instructing patients on how they can obtain Ivermectin for protection against the virus.

Australia taking an extreme approach to virus, vaccines

Australia has taken a very extreme approach to COVID-19. The government recently completely locked down a pair of remote aboriginal communities, hauling dozens of residents into military trucks and bringing them to quarantine facilities, after nine people tested positive for the virus.

When a woman recently tested positive for the virus in the popular beach town of Byron Bay, the entire facility was locked down, forcing more than 80 backpackers into a week-long lockdown.

In Queensland, locals have been told to get fully vaccinated by December 15 or face trouble getting a job or entering public spaces. The government has also taken to threatening its people, with the head of the Australian Medical Association in Queensland issuing an ominous warning: “Life will be miserable without being vaccinated. You won’t be able to hide.”

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

WIONews.com

Related Posts