WATCH as mother whose daughter is now permanently injured from covid vaccination tells her heartbreaking story

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) held a panel in Milwaukee recently where families from all across the country gathered to talk about how Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” seriously injured or killed one or more of their family members.

One mother in particular had a powerful story to tell about how her young daughter, formerly healthy, is now bound to a wheelchair on breathing tubes.

While this case is just one of many, many more just like it, the tears coming from the mother’s eyes are powerful and deserve your attention. Watch below starting at around the 31:40 mark to hear it for yourself:

The mother’s name is Stephanie de Garay, and you can feel her pain watching the tears pour from her eyes. Young Maddie, Stephanie’s daughter, has basically had her life taken away from her by Big Pharma, “Operation Warp Speed,” and everyone who is involved with perpetuating this sham.

“On Jan. 20, Maddie received her second dose of the Pfizer covid vaccine as a participant in the clinical trial for 12- to 15-year-olds. All three of our kids volunteered and were excited to participate in the trial as a way to help us all return to normal life,” Stephanie explains.

“My husband works in the medical field and I have a degree in electrical engineering. We are pro-vaccine and pro-science, which is why we agreed to let Maddie and her two older brothers volunteer for the trial.”

Maddie: “It feels like my heart is being ripped out through my neck”

Immediately upon receiving her second dose of the Pfizer injection, Maddie’s arm swelled up and she developed severe abdominal and chest pain. Maddie described the feeling as her heart being “ripped out through my neck.”

Stephanie was advised to take Maddie to the emergency room to have her checked out. Maddie was evaluated for appendicitis, which she did not have, and given an IV with pharmaceuticals before being sent home.

Upon further investigation, Maddie’s discharge papers revealed that the children’s hospital where she was sent marked her condition as “adverse effect of vaccine, initial encounter.”

“Over the next two-and-a-half months, her abdominal muscle and nerve pain became unbearable,” Stephanie says about what came next.

“She developed additional symptoms that included gastroparesis, nausea and vomiting, erratic blood pressure and heart rate, memory loss – she mixes up words – brain fog, headaches, dizziness, fainting – she fell and hit her head – and then seizures.”

Young Maddie then started to develop verbal motor tics, loss of feeling from the waist down, and muscle weakness, drastic changes in her vision, urinary retention and loss of bladder control, severe and heavy menstrual cycles, followed by having to have a feeding tube put in her mouth.

“All of these symptoms are still here today,” Stephanie says.

When Maddie was brought back to the hospital for a follow-up, doctors tried to say that she had a mental issue or was merely suffering from anxiety. Clearly her condition is a whole lot worse than that, based on the list of symptoms.

“Over the past five months, Maddie has been to the ER nine times and has been hospitalized three times for a total of two months in the hospital,” Stephanie further explained, noting that there are still no solutions and nobody even seems to be looking for any.

All Stephanie and her daughter want are answers, and for someone to help them figure out how to get Maddie back to as close to normal as possible. We hope for the same.

The latest news stories about Chinese Virus injection-caused injuries and deaths can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

The CovidVaccineReactions.com website also has the latest data and information about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine injuries.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

HumansAreFree.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts