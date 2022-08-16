The most dangerous drug in the world is NOT cocaine, heroin, or crystal meth, but rather a drug commonly prescribed by doctors who get lavish bonuses for slinging it

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.Fifty times stronger than pure heroin, this drug killed over 100,000 Americans last year, even when taken as prescribed by their drug-slinging quack medical doctor. That factoid is according to the CDC. That drug is called fentanyl, and it’s the most dangerous drug doled out by licensed doctors and by drug dealers on the streets of America. Fentanyl is the real pandemic in America, not COVID-19.

Available on social media, fentanyl kills more people every year than any other drug, legal or illegal

Another form of population reductionism, the most dangerous drug in the world is available almost everywhere. Got pain? Doctors dole it out. Want to feel high? Drug dealers on the street dole it out. Got cash? Teenagers and young adults find it on social media hookups. A lethal dose is just 2 milligrams. This much is often sold in capsules on the streets, from people with prescriptions they keep unnecessarily getting refilled. Just tell the doc you have pain and voila, you’re an instant drug dealer.

Every year it gets exponentially worse. Just one handful can kill hundreds of people, and it’s coming across the southern US border faster than a truck full of landscapers.

The synthetic opioid has no taste or smell. Doctors use it for cancer patients to lull them into death. Doctors claim it’s a last resort drug, but then they dole it out for anything from tonsillitis to (unverifiable) back pain. Doctors let patients refill the drug up to 8 times without a new office visit. St. Louis is the epicenter of the American fentanyl pandemic, and the embedded video at the bottom of this article details the horrific tale.

Most people who buy drugs on the street are getting fentanyl and don’t even know it. That leads to overdoses more than anything else. Labs in China offer drug dealers to come visit and see how it’s made. Is that going on in the USA too?

Anyone can order fentanyl on social media apps and encrypted phone applications

There’s a whole list of FAKE prescription drugs that circulate across the country. Some people think they’re real. They think they’re buying someone else’s doctor-prescribed pharmaceutical, when in actuality, some rogue scientist or wanna-be-scientist (think Jesse from Breaking Bad here) is cooking it up in his basement or motor home, then putting it in capsules and calling it something that sounds legitimate.

You may have already heard of a few of these: percocet, xanax (a.k.a. bars or ‘benzos’), adderall (a-train or ‘addy’), ecstasy (MDMA or mollies), hydrocodone (357’s) and oxycodone (30’s, 40’s, 80’s, or ‘dones’). Sometimes fentanyl is mixed with cocaine (freebased into crack and called blue or applejack), or cooked with heroin (birria), or lab-concocted with crystal meth (amp, bump, or ‘crank’), and then snorted, smoked, swallowed or injected. Some people call them “8-balls” or “cannonballs.” Some are cut (mixed) with baby laxatives and even chemical-laden non-consumables.

Some of these concoctions contain anti-freeze or bug-killer for added hallucinatory effects and deeper addiction. The worse the ‘come down,’ the more the addict needs another fix. Big pharma knows this too. Doctors who sling these as prescriptions also know this.

Doctors get fancy dinner bonuses and big money ‘spiffs’ for speeches at doctor/health conventions about how great fentanyl is for pain

Some doctors are said to have received over $10,000 just to push fentanyl on their patients. Millions of dollars are handed out to state doctors to sling it. Got pain of any kind? Tooth pain? Chronic headaches? Back or neck pain? Knees hurt? America’s MDs got fentanyl for you, the most dangerous drug on the planet that can kill you if you take just 2 milligrams. Buy it from a friend, relative or coworker who’s been prescribed it for pain, and you might just be getting contaminated fentanyl. Just ask the folks in St. Louis who are dying off in droves from taking ‘prescription’ fentanyl. Watch this short documentary and you will be shocked at the REAL PANDEMIC that’s happening to America:

Tune your scamdemic frequency to Censored news for truth about national security and drug smuggling news that’s being censored from the rest of media as you read this.

S.D. Wells

