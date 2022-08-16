Pfizer documents and real-world data both show that covid jabs are already causing mass depopulation

Tens or even hundreds of thousands more people all around the world are dying every week compared to pre-plandemic levels. And all available evidence points to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccines" as the culprit.

Excess deaths, as they call them, continue to spike in nearly every industrialized country that pushed the shots on their populations. It is happening in the United Kingdom, Nordic Europe and North America – all places where Operation Warp Speed mass vaccination took place.

The numbers get a little hairy depending on which datasets you use as governments have been working overtime trying to conceal the truth. A deeper probe of the data, however, and it starts to show.

Unvaccinated people, meanwhile, are staying alive and, in most cases, are thriving while their “fully vaccinated” counterparts continue to develop VAIDS (vaccine-induced AIDS) or drop dead from “sudden adult death syndrome,” also known as SADS.

“In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 18-39-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds,” reports Exposé News.

“Triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds however have had a mortality rate that has worsened by the month following the mass booster campaign that occurred in the UK in December 2021.”

Babies everywhere are dying due to fallout from covid injections

Another trend occurring all around the world in the most fully jabbed countries is an excess of newborn baby deaths. For the second time in seven months back in March, dead newborns hit critical levels, the data shows.

An astounding 4.6 neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births was recorded in March, a 119 percent increase beyond expected levels. Back in September 2021, an even larger peak of 5.1 neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births was seen.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) launched an investigation that flew mostly under the radar. Its conclusion? Babies are dying due to “factors beyond random variation” – the injections were not mentioned.

In Germany, Taiwan and elsewhere, birth rates have similarly been on a decline, either due to fully jabbed women not being able to get pregnant, or because babies die not long after being born.

The so-called Pfizer documents address this, it turns out, mentioned deep within the data that upwards of 90 percent of covid-jabbed pregnant women end up losing their babies. (Related: Pfizer was recently caught lying about jab-related adverse events.)

Were it not for a court order, by the way, these and other critical revelations in the Pfizer documents never would have seen the light of day.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) further shows that post-covid injection miscarriages are at least 1,517 percent higher than post-flu shot miscarriages.

As of this past April, some 4,113 unborn babies have died, that we know of, due to complications associated with Fauci Flu shots. Of these, 3,209 were specifically attributed to Pfizer’s mRNA (messenger RNA) injection.

“The CDC has admitted that just 1 to 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to VAERS therefore the true figure could be many times worse,” Exposé News explains.

“But to put these numbers into perspective, there were only 2,239 reported foetal deaths to VAERS in the 30 years prior to the emergency use authorisation of the Covid-19 injections in December of 2020.”

Meanwhile, medicine regulators continue to peddle the lie that based on “animal studies,” there are no direct or indirect harmful effects to pregnancy caused by Chinese Virus shots.

Then we have ovarian cancer, rates of which are rising dramatically due to Operation Warp Speed.

“Imagine the smug triple jabbed that abused the unjabbed the last two years now reading this article,” wrote a commenter. “Talk about having to eat some humble pie.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com


