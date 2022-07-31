BOMBSHELL: DNA testing kits are a SCAM to develop ethnic-specific bioweapons

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, is one such lawmaker who says there are already bioweapons programs currently in development that are “designed to target specific people,” and that this would not have been possible if not for DNA testing services.

“That’s what this is, where you can actually take someone’s DNA, take their medical profile, and you can target a biological weapon that will kill that person or take them off the battlefield or make them inoperable,” Crow stated.

Since personal data privacy pretty much went out the window ever since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, young people today have “very little expectation of privacy,” which explains why many of them are eager to participate in data mining fronts like 23andMe.

“People will very rapidly spit into a cup and send it to 23andMe and get really interesting data about their background,” Crow said. “And guess what? Their DNA is now owned by a private company. It can be sold off with very little intellectual property protection or privacy protection.”

Pentagon a major player in DNA harvesting and biological weapons development programs

Crow wants the United States to create a new set of guidelines for the protection of personal health data because in his view, “that data is actually going to be procured and collected by our adversaries for the development of these systems.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees, having stated back in 2017 that biological samples were being harvested “purposefully and professionally” all over Russia by various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other groups for unknown purposes.

The Pentagon (Pentagram), meanwhile, is actively collecting DNA and using it to develop biological weapons, which is exactly what Putin is worried about – and could be one of the reasons why Putin invaded Ukraine and is now challenging the Western globalist matrix of control.

Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force, announced back in May that the Pentagon has “significantly expanded its research potential not only in the field of creating biological weapons, but also obtaining information about antibiotic resistance and the presence of antibodies to certain diseases in populations of specific regions.”

The Pentagon is also involved, Russia says, in funding and developing biolaboratories throughout Ukraine, having poured some $224 million into the country for such purposes between 2005 and early 2022.

After initially denying the existence of these biolabs, the globalist controllers of the United States now admit that there are, in fact, 46 biological research facilities littering the Ukrainian landscape, but that they are supposedly being used for a “peaceful public health project.”

Anyone who says otherwise, insist U.S. officials, is “spreading disinformation and sowing mistrust.” Such disinformation spreaders include Russia, China and other enemies of the U.S. military-industrial complex.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is in agreement with Crow that customized bioweapons made from harvested DNA are a threat. A member of the Senate’s Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities and Armed Services Committee, Ernst says such bioweapons could be used to target livestock and crops throughout America.

“There’s a number of ways we can look at biological weapons and the need to make sure not only are we securing human beings, but then also the food that will sustain us,” she is quoted as saying.

U.S. legislators are particularly concerned about genetically engineered (GMO) crops, which China and other countries could target for destruction – which could actually be a good thing for Americans.

The latest news about data mining, DNA collection and bioweapons development programs can be found at GeneticLunacy.com.

