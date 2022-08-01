Texas doctor sues hospital for punishing her over covid jab criticisms

Bowden, who resigned from her position last November, wants $25 million as part of her 19-page lawsuit, which accuses Houston Methodist Hospital of publishing defamatory statements about her to news media and social media platforms.

“The way they came after me was unprofessional, unprecedented against the spirit of bylaws of their bylaws,” Bowden says.

The ENT doctor told Houston’s KPRC-TV that she worked diligently and successfully to treat some 4,000 patients at Houston Methodist Hospital before it “came out against me in a very public and vicious way.”

“They implied that I was dangerous, which as a physician leaves a permanent scar on your record, on your reputation,” she says.

Bowden, as we previously reported, was a vocal advocate for ivermectin. She also prioritized unvaccinated patients because many of them were not receive equal standards of care from other physicians.

“The issues with vaccines and ivermectin really go against patient autonomy and their right to choose their treatment,” Bowden said at the time.

Medical board group issues threat to physicians who deviate from official covid dogma, says their licenses could get revoked

Because Bowden went public with her views, posting about the merits of ivermectin on Twitter, for instance, Houston Methodist Hospital went after her, stating that her “opinions” were “harmful to the community” and “do not reflect reliable medical evidence.”

“For them to imply that what I’m doing is dangerous is the epitome of misinformation,” Bowden says about the accusations.

Earlier in the month, the Federation of State Medical Boards issued a warning across the board that any physician who is thinking about engaging in free speech should avoid doing so or else risk losing their jobs.

Any physicians “who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license,” the group announced.

Another doctor, Paul Marik of Eastern Virginia Medical School, similarly filed a lawsuit back in January after he was banned for prescribing ivermectin to his covid patients. Marik also dispensed hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), another serious no-no to the COVID fascists.

According to Marik, Virginia’s Advanced Directive statute gives hospitalized patients throughout the state the full right to choose whatever treatments they want as long as a doctor deems them appropriate.

“This is not about ivermectin,” Marik told WAVY-TV in Norfolk. “This is about the bedside doctor being able to do what doctors have been doing for decades, and what doctors do across the world.”

“Doctors decide what is the best treatment for their patients, and they alone are responsible for the patient and the treatment of the patient.”

Like Bowden, Marik believes that ivermectin is among many “safe off-label drugs that they are prohibiting me from using.”

Marik also helped co-author a peer-reviewed study published in the American Journal of Therapeutics that highlights ivermectin’s success at reducing covid infections, hospitalizations, and deaths by 75 percent.

More than 30 different trials around the world, in fact, have found “repeated, consistent, large magnitude improvements in clinical outcomes” at all stages of the disease when ivermectin is administered.

“The evidence is so strong, the researchers said, the anti-parasitic drug should become a standard therapy everywhere, hastening global recovery,” added WND.

In the comment section, one person noted that she remembers a time when there was much disagreement within the medical community in the past over whether or not stress can cause heart attacks, meaning doctors are going to have different views and should be allowed to express them without fear of retribution.

More of the latest news about covid can be found at Pandemic.news.

