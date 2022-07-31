Tucker Carlson calls out covid “vaccines,” suggests millions have been harmed by them

Energy at the Cellular LevelIn a recent segment on Joe Biden’s alleged covid-positive status despite being “fully vaccinated” and “boosted,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson speculated about the commonality of this phenomenon, suggesting that millions of fully jabbed Americans could also be at risk.

If the shots did not work to protect America’s fake president against “covid,” then how can they be expected to provide protection for anyone else? And even worse is the prospect of the jabs actually causing harm or increasing one’s risk of covid or some other disease.

Deborah “scarf lady” Birx just admitted that the shots do not protect against infection, so could this explain why Biden now has covid despite getting jabbed?

“It’s pretty hard to make a successful vaccine against coronavirus,” Carlson said. “In fact, nobody’s ever done it. We tried with SARS almost 20 years ago and that failed completely, so you are absolutely positive this stuff works? And you’re sure it’s safe and effective?”

The answer to all of these questions is a resounding no, and Carlson made that clear in his monologue. Not only do the shots not work, but they are also high-risk. What could possibly be the point in pushing them other than to make lifelong Big Pharma customers, or worse: to kill people?

If Biden’s covid shots didn’t protect him, are they really protecting you?

Biden repeatedly told America that getting jabbed would prevent infection, transmission, hospitalization and death. And here he is now with a positive covid diagnosis, while the unvaccinated are living their lives disease-free.

“You’re not going to, you’re not going to get covid if you have these vaccinations,” Biden infamously stated to Americans last July.

“This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” he later added in a speech from January of this year.

The constant messaging from the White House implied that not getting jabbed would soon lead to death. And now, after all that messaging, Biden is on death’s doorstep, it would seem.

Carlson joked about how Biden’s dementia is clouding his judgment and statements about covid injections. Biden also recently confessed, or so it seems, to having cancer?

The whole situation in the White House right now is nothing short of a debacle, and Biden himself has blown the lid on the covid injection ruse. The things clearly do not work – at least not to prevent disease – and that is straight from the horse’s mouth.

Carlson also commented about Tony Fauci, who is among several covid ringleaders feeding Biden his scripts. Fauci tells Biden what to say and he says it, including endless lies about the injections “saving lives.”

Rochelle Walensky of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is another covid ringleader who continues to appear on livestreams and cable television to praise the shots and push more people to get them.

“Just look around observed reality,” Carlson added. “You don’t know anyone who’s gotten the vaccine and then got COV – oh, wait, everybody who got the vaccine got COVID. How does that work?”

“Well, they never explained. They stopped telling you it was a pandemic of the vaccinated because it was so obviously untrue.”

“You got the vaccine, you still got COVID, so they stopped saying anything at all, and they hoped you would forget about what they said for a full year and all the thousands of people whose lives they destroyed on the basis of that lie, but what they didn’t do ever was apologize for it. They hoped they wouldn’t have to. But then last Friday, Joe Biden, again the president of the United States, became visibly symptomatic with something during a speech in Jerusalem.”

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

RealClearPolitics.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

