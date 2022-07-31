San Francisco lost 6.3% of its population following pandemic and vaccines – did they all die?

All across the country, population numbers have dropped to varying degrees as a result of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic. But nowhere in the United States did as many people disappear as in San Francisco, which reportedly lost 6.3 percent of its population between July 2020 and July 2021.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, some 54,813 people just up and disappeared during the lockdowns, bringing the city’s population down to a 12-year low.

The population gains that were seen throughout The Bay Area as a result of the tech boom have now been erased, we are told, bringing the total population of San Francisco down to just 815,201 people, according to the latest census data.

“New York had the second-highest percentage drop, losing 3.5 percent of residents or over 305,000 people,” the Chronicle reported. “The country’s most densely populated county, Manhattan, was the hardest-hit New York borough, losing 6.6 percent of its population.”

America is in utter decline due to lawlessness trickling from the top down

Could it be that all those people just died, or did they flee to other cities and areas amid oppressive lockdowns and other restrictions? Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Idaho all saw population increases during and post-plandemic, so it is possible.

During the same 12-month period in which San Francisco lost nearly 55,000 people, two suburbs north of Austin, Georgetown and Leander, added a combined 13,352 people, we are told.

This calculates to more than 10 percent growth in both cities, which represents the nation’s highest growth rate for cities with 50,000 or more residents.

The high cost of living in San Francisco also played a role in driving out many former residents who no longer want to deal with astronomical bills, tyranny, business closures, and other problems that plague the city.

Besides losing population throughout the plandemic, San Francisco, New York City, and other similar urban enclaves saw massive increases in crime and disorder following the George Floyd psy-op “Black Lives Matter” riots, which directly coincided with the plandemic.

In 2021, California overall lost a total of one percent of its population as a whopping 367,000 people moved to other states to flee the tyranny.

Many of these people will come to realize, however, that even if things seem slightly better in other areas of the country, there is still a corruption problem plaguing the government as a whole, both left and right.

“Just wait until the next ‘epidemic’ gains traction,” wrote a commenter on a story about all these population shifts. “If the news is of any use, it’s going to wipe out a quarter of the population quite literally.”

“They were all vaccinated,” wrote another, speculating about the plight of the 55,000 some-odd San Franciscans that have gone missing since the introduction of Operation Warp Speed.

“I see darkness at the end of the tunnel,” added someone else about the plight of the entire country, no matter the politics of a given state or area. “The way things are going, this train we are all on is heading straight towards a mega-disaster.”

“The term ‘our government’ is an illusion,” this person added. “It has morphed into something else, unrecognizable. This is not the America I was born in and loved. It is totally broken and has become ugly.”

“Greed, progressives, Marxists, globalists, dumbing down, melting-pot destroyed, profits before merit, ideological subversion, lacking morals, open borders, homelessness, crime rates way up – I just can’t take it anymore.”

Many others echoed this sentiment, longing for times past when things were not quite as bad as they are now – and as is obvious at this point, things are only going to continue getting even worse.

The latest plandemic-related news can be found at Pandemic.news.

