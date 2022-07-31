If monkeypox is an STD that children are contracting, it could expose extent of pedophilia in America

Energy at the Cellular LevelIn the event that monkeypox is discovered to be a sexually transmitted disease (STD), there are going to be a whole lot of questions as to why underage children are suddenly developing it.

One question that Newspunch is already asking is whether or not monkeypox will become a canary in the coalmine for America’s pedophilia problem.

For years, politicians and the establishment media have been playing cover for pedophilia and grooming in the United States. When they are not trying to hide the truth from the public, they are attempting to normalize the perversion and mutilation of children under the banner of LGBT “Pride.”

Now, with the appearance of monkeypox – or what this writer is now referring to as pridepox – some are asking how children are mysteriously showing symptoms of the disease when it seems to be primarily circulating among men who have sex with men.

There is also evidence to suggest that pridepox is just COVID jab-induced shingles under a different name, meaning it is just an adverse effect caused by Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines.”

Somehow, after circulating widely at Pride events among homosexual and bisexual males, underage children are now coming down with pridepox. How can this be if the disease is supposedly spread through sexual contact?

Could it be that some of these children are trafficked children, or children who attended Pride parades and came into contact with infected adults who were also in attendance?

Rochelle Walensky says children “adjacent” to men who have sex with men are now infected with pridepox

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, there are two known cases of pridepox in children that have been “traced back to the men who have sex with men community, the gay community, and so when we have seen those cases in children, they have generally been what I call adjacent to the community most at risk.”

This is a very politically correct way of suggesting that underage children somehow came into very close contact with men who have sex with men and are now infected with a potential STD (that also closely resembles chickenpox, by the way).

Walensky’s statement is somewhat confusing beyond that because it suggests that both homosexual men and children are most at risk for pridepox – but how can that be unless illicit behavior is taking place?

“After all, they legally cannot consent to sexual relations,” wrote Baxter Dmitry for Newspunch. “It’s called statutory law. As usual, the Left is thinking about their precious minority groups and disregarding the children.”

Dmitry added that hundreds of thousands of children in the U.S. go missing every single year, oftentimes finding themselves in the hands of predators who traffic them through pedophilia networks. Is there some link between these networks, the “gay community,” and the children who are now coming down with pridepox?

“Sex trafficking – especially when it comes to the buying and selling of young children – has become big business in America,” he wrote. “In 2011, it was the fastest growing business in organized crime and the second most lucrative commodity traded illegally after drugs and guns.”

“As investigative journalist Amy Fine Collins noted, ‘It’s become more lucrative and much safer to sell malleable teens than drugs or guns. A pound of heroin or an AK-47 can be retailed once, but a young girl can be sold 10 to 15 times a day – and a ‘righteous’ pimp confiscates 100 percent of her earnings.’”

This explains the sudden and aggressive push by the LGBT “community” to bring children to Pride events; expose them to drag queens at schools and libraries; and normalize transgenderism and other perversions.

The latest news about monkeypox can be found at Outbreak.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

Newspunch.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

