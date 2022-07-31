WHO admits (but doesn’t) that monkeypox is a “gay disease”

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedThe New York Times claims that there are now 16,000 “cases” of monkeypox (pridepox) in the world, which has prompted World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to declare the “gay disease” as a “public health emergency of international concern.”

Ghebreyesus admits that pridepox is primarily spreading among LGBT males, though in the same breath urged against categorizing it as such. According to Ghebreyesus, making homosexual and bisexual men feel bad about the disease in a stigmatizing way because “stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus.”

In other words, pridepox is a gay disease but it is also not a gay disease. And everyone should be scared of it because Ghebreyesus claims it is spreading around the world “rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little.”

“For all of these reasons,” Ghebreyesus further said in a statement, “I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.”

WHO voted 9 to 6 to NOT declare a monkeypox emergency, but Ghebreyesus overrode that decision

Monkeypox first appeared in Europe at an LGBT sex festival for “Pride.” Ever since then, the media and governments have been trying to make people fearful of it to usher in another plandemic.

Ghebreyesus is doing his part, of course, by pretending as though pridepox is really scary and something we all need to worry about because men who have sex with men are reportedly developing massive lesions on their genitals.

“This is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” Ghebreyesus admitted in a statement.

There are also now claims that a handful of children with pridepox. These children “are traced back to individuals who come from the … gay men’s community,” according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) head Rochelle Walensky.

A recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) claims that pridepox is surging among LGBT males, many of whom also have HIV and likely other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Ghebreyesus is calling on LGBT males to “adopt measures that protect both the health, human rights, and dignity of affected communities.” This appears to be a very politically correct way of telling LGBT males to stop being promiscuous swine.

The claim is that pridepox takes about 20 days to incubate and start festering. Based on when the earliest cases were reported, this points to June’s Pride festivities as the culprit.

“With the tools we have right now, we can stop transmission and bring this outbreak under control,” Ghebreyesus added in a statement, failing to fully clarify what these “tools” are.

Anyone with a brain knows that WHO is an irrelevant clown division of the United Nations that nobody needs to take seriously. Ghebreyesus, according to one commenter is “a stateless parasite thirsty for power and relevance and NOTHING MORE.”

“It really is a global emergency for the fools most at risk for it,” added another. “The PC movement says you can’t tell the truth: that it’s totally avoidable, even for those men, if they take precautions and dial back their tendencies – but they just won’t control themselves, and we will all pay.”

“The freaks refuse to stop engaging in insane risk. They are pathological and irresponsible. Truly mis-developed psychologically.”

Another emphasized that Ghebreyesus is little more than a pawn of billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates.

“He is from Ethiopia, which used to have the reputation of being the most corrupt country in Africa,” this person added. “That is kind of like being the hottest part of hell.”

The latest monkeypox news can be found at Outbreak.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

ZeroHedge.com

Twitter.com

DrEddyMD.com

