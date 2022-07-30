WHO declares monkeypox a “global health emergency” with just FIVE deaths in the world and 99% of cases afflicting homosexuals

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedWorld Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has decided to declare monkeypox, aka PridePox, a “global health emergency” even though less than half a dozen people have supposedly died worldwide, not to mention the fact that nearly every “case” of the diseases involve homosexual behavior.

Rather than simply tell men who prefer sexual relations with other men to stop engaging in their perversions, Ghebreyesus appears to instead be laying the foundation for the implementation of yet another global plandemic – assuming people fall for it a second time, that is.

While Ghebreyesus admits that PridePox primarily spreads “among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” he is urging governments not to “discriminate” against them when creating the groundwork for more medical fascism.

“Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus,” Ghebreyesus stated nonsensically.

Since the so-called “Omicron” (Moronic) variant of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) was not successful at scaring enough people into more lockdowns and mask mandates, WHO seems to have moved on to PridePox in the hopes that it will scare enough people into more mindless compliance with tyranny.

“Anyone who lived through the ’80s has seen this movie before,” commented someone about how PridePox is being introduced in a similar way as AIDS first was, once against using LGBTs as the spreaders.

Gays who contracted monkeypox and other STDs at Pride events now blame the government for their deviant behavior

A division director at the Open Society Foundation, which is run by billionaire globalist George Soros, who is now suffering from PridePox after having sex with multiple men at New York City’s recent Pride event says the government is not doing enough to help him and his fellow LGBTs to overcome the disease.

Sebastian Köhn says he was fully aware of the fact that PridePox was spreading before attending the celebration of sin, but proceeded to attend and engage in homosexual behavior regardless. He now has not only PridePox by also gonorrhea.

“I was aware that monkeypox was an emerging issue – especially for gay men – but I was also under the impression that the number of cases in the city was relatively small,” Köhn whined.

“What I didn’t understand was how absolutely dismal testing capacity was: at that point, the city only had [the] capacity to process ten tests a day.”

Over the weekend at Pride, Köhn admits he had sex with “several guys,” and not long after started feeling very tired and feverish. He developed chills and muscle aches, as well as swollen lymph nodes that “were so swollen they were protruding two inches out of my throat.”

Rather than admit that his own sexual escapades are to blame for his new illnesses, Köhn is blaming Big Brother for “allowing” monkeypox and gonorrhea to happen to him.

“This whole thing just feels like a huge failure that should not have been allowed to happen, especially not two and half months into the outbreak,” Köhn complained.

“If someone like me, who has worked in sexual health for a long time, had such a hard time navigating care, I can’t imagine other people doing it. I know several people who are just sitting at home in agonizing pain because they’re not getting the support that they need.”

The Big Apple where Köhn developed both PridePox and gonorrhea is said to be the “epicenter” of the disease in the United States. About 30 percent of all cases nationwide, according to the New York Health Department, are in the city.

The latest news about PridePox can be found at Outbreak.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

Twitter.com

Infowars.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.