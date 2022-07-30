It’s looking more and more like monkeypox is a cover story for covid vaccine-induced shingles, autoimmune blisters and herpes

One of the many adverse events linked to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines” is reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, which can manifest as herpes, chickenpox, autoimmune blisters, and monkeypox.

In fact, monkeypox is often indistinguishable from chickenpox, which, when it manifests in adults is called shingles. A 1988 study on monkeypox explains that “the main clinical diagnostic problem is the differentiation of human monkeypox from chickenpox.”

In other words, what some people are now experiencing that the media is calling monkeypox could actually be chickenpox or shingles, depending on the person’s age. And the cause could be Fauci Flu shots, which just so happen to have been introduced under Operation Warp Speed right before the new alleged monkeypox outbreak.

According to the government and the media, monkeypox, aka pridepox, seems to be spreading primarily within the LGBT community. However, the true ground zero could actually be Pfizer’s mRNA (messenger RNA) COVID injections, which were widely received by LGBTs.

“The chickenpox virus is technically known as the varicella-zoster virus, and just like its close relative the herpes simplex virus, it becomes a lifelong resident in the body,” explains Exposé News.

“And like its other cousin, genital herpes, varicella may be silent for many years, hiding out inside nerve cells and can reactivate later, wreaking havoc in the form of the excruciating skin disorder, shingles, which is a blistering, burning skin rash.”

“Unfortunately, or fortunately; depending on whether you chose to get the COVID-19 injection, official Government data and confidential Pfizer documents strongly suggest the COVID-19 injection may be reactivating the dormant chickenpox virus or herpes virus due to the frightening damage it does to the immune system.”

Pfizer documents show that COVID jabs reactivate varicella-zoster virus, resulting in what they are now calling monkeypox

If this hypothesis is correct, then what we are seeing throughout the West is an outbreak of covid jab-induced shingles coupled with other symptoms associated with varicella-zoster virus reactivation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is said to have known about this, which is why it tried to cover for Pfizer by locking away the company’s covid jab safety and trial documents for 75 years, only to have them ordered by the courts for sooner release.

One of the document sections covering adverse events of “special interest” (AESI) lists herpes viral infections as a potential covid jab outcome, along with inflammation.

“According to the document by the end of February 2021, just 2 months after the Pfizer vaccine was granted emergency use authorization in both the USA and UK, Pfizer has received 8,152 reports relating to herpes infection, and 18 of these had already led to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome,” Exposé News says.

“Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS) is a systemic, dysfunctional inflammatory response that requires long intensive care unit (ICU) stay. It is characterized by a high mortality rate depending on the number of organs involved. It can be caused by herpes infection.”

Other documents published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cases of herpes, shingles, and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome exploded in the United States following the rollout of Operation Warp Speed.

Because of the damage they cause to the immune system, covid jabs are essentially a trigger of dormant herpes and the reactivation of varicella-zoster viruses. A covid jab-damaged immune system drops its defenses, allowing these hidden diseases to reemerge and fester.

“It is not fully understood, but ‘experts’ believe that it is triggered when a person who has a genetic tendency to get this condition comes into contact with an environmental trigger. This might be a chemical or a medicine. Such as the Pfizer COVID-19 injection?”

The latest news about pridepox can be found at MonkeyPoxReport.com.

Ethan Huff

