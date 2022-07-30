It’s looking more and more like monkeypox is a cover story for covid vaccine-induced shingles, autoimmune blisters and herpes

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedOne of the many adverse events linked to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines” is reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, which can manifest as herpes, chickenpox, autoimmune blisters, and monkeypox.

In fact, monkeypox is often indistinguishable from chickenpox, which, when it manifests in adults is called shingles. A 1988 study on monkeypox explains that “the main clinical diagnostic problem is the differentiation of human monkeypox from chickenpox.”

In other words, what some people are now experiencing that the media is calling monkeypox could actually be chickenpox or shingles, depending on the person’s age. And the cause could be Fauci Flu shots, which just so happen to have been introduced under Operation Warp Speed right before the new alleged monkeypox outbreak.

According to the government and the media, monkeypox, aka pridepox, seems to be spreading primarily within the LGBT community. However, the true ground zero could actually be Pfizer’s mRNA (messenger RNA) COVID injections, which were widely received by LGBTs.

“The chickenpox virus is technically known as the varicella-zoster virus, and just like its close relative the herpes simplex virus, it becomes a lifelong resident in the body,” explains Exposé News.

“And like its other cousin, genital herpes, varicella may be silent for many years, hiding out inside nerve cells and can reactivate later, wreaking havoc in the form of the excruciating skin disorder, shingles, which is a blistering, burning skin rash.”

“Unfortunately, or fortunately; depending on whether you chose to get the COVID-19 injection, official Government data and confidential Pfizer documents strongly suggest the COVID-19 injection may be reactivating the dormant chickenpox virus or herpes virus due to the frightening damage it does to the immune system.”

Pfizer documents show that COVID jabs reactivate varicella-zoster virus, resulting in what they are now calling monkeypox

If this hypothesis is correct, then what we are seeing throughout the West is an outbreak of covid jab-induced shingles coupled with other symptoms associated with varicella-zoster virus reactivation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is said to have known about this, which is why it tried to cover for Pfizer by locking away the company’s covid jab safety and trial documents for 75 years, only to have them ordered by the courts for sooner release.

One of the document sections covering adverse events of “special interest” (AESI) lists herpes viral infections as a potential covid jab outcome, along with inflammation.

“According to the document by the end of February 2021, just 2 months after the Pfizer vaccine was granted emergency use authorization in both the USA and UK, Pfizer has received 8,152 reports relating to herpes infection, and 18 of these had already led to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome,” Exposé News says.

“Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS) is a systemic, dysfunctional inflammatory response that requires long intensive care unit (ICU) stay. It is characterized by a high mortality rate depending on the number of organs involved. It can be caused by herpes infection.”

Other documents published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cases of herpes, shingles, and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome exploded in the United States following the rollout of Operation Warp Speed.

Because of the damage they cause to the immune system, covid jabs are essentially a trigger of dormant herpes and the reactivation of varicella-zoster viruses. A covid jab-damaged immune system drops its defenses, allowing these hidden diseases to reemerge and fester.

“It is not fully understood, but ‘experts’ believe that it is triggered when a person who has a genetic tendency to get this condition comes into contact with an environmental trigger. This might be a chemical or a medicine. Such as the Pfizer COVID-19 injection?”

The latest news about pridepox can be found at MonkeyPoxReport.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.