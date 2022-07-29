 
HUMAN LAB RATS: Getting “vaccinated” for monkeypox automatically enrolls you in WHO data collection “clinical trial”

Every person who takes the "vaccine" for monkeypox is being automatically enrolled in a clinical trial to gauge its effectiveness, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Tim Nguyen, WHO’s chief of infectious hazards preparedness agency, says nobody really knows what the monkeypox injections will do to people, meaning it is all just another big experiment similar to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines” and Operation Warp Speed.

Monkeypox injections, just like COVID injections, are new to the scene and have never before been used on a large scale. Thus, it is unknown how people with the disease will react post-injection. (Related: Government officials in the United Kingdom are pushing to jab children for monkeypox.)

“I would like to underline one thing that is very important to WHO: We do have uncertainty around the effectiveness of these vaccines because they haven’t been used in this context and in this scale before,” Nguyen is quoted as saying.

“When these vaccines are being delivered … they are delivered in the context of clinical trial studies and prospectively collecting this data to increase our understanding of the effectiveness of these vaccines.”

In other words, humans are once again being used as guinea pigs for Big Pharma to gauge the safety and effectiveness of experimental shots that otherwise never would have been allowed for public release apart from a “global health emergency.”

Is monkeypox an adverse effect of COVID mRNA injections?

Right now, there are two vaccines for monkeypox licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA): JYNNEOS and ACAM2000, the latter of which is also known as Imvamune or Imvanex.

New York City just purchased several thousand doses more of the JYNNEOS shot to hand out to its residents.

“Approximately 26,000 additional doses were delivered to New York City as part of Phase 2b from the federal government and state, and will be distributed via clinics, mass vaccination sites and community-based referrals. Individuals will be able to book appointments for July 24 through August 13,” announced the New York City Health Department on July 21.

The order comes on the heels of an announcement by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who overruled the organization’s advisory committee recommendation that monkeypox basically be ignored. Instead, Ghebreyesus decided to declare it a “public health emergency of international concern.”

Since the globalists faced no consequences for foisting experimental mRNA injections on the entire world for COVID, they are now doing it against with monkeypox.

“Monkeypox is shingles, brought to you by Pfizer and pals,” wrote someone who reads Infowars. “Sure, go ahead and get the monkeypox injection – it’s the same soft kill that they already started with the COVID shots.”

“Maybe they’re hoping the vaccines for monkeypox will create more virulent strains, since it’s the vaccines that generally cause the mutations in diseases, or at least they did with COVID-19,” wrote another.

Someone else wrote that all sorts of diseases stem from childhood vaccines, including SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), so-called “shaken baby syndrome,” muscular dystrophy, and more.

“ALL of these ‘syndromes’ only started appearing in large numbers AFTER the introduction of ‘new’ childhood ‘vaccines,’” this person added.

The Geneva Convention is apparently now null and void, seeing as how it contains a provision stating that experimenting on humans in this manner is illegal and a crime against humanity.

“There’s also a legal theory that says if one part of a law is never enforced then a reasonable person can assume the whole of the statue is unenforceable,” another commenter added.

“So if the government doesn’t uphold all sections of the Geneva convention a court could very well invalidate it.”

The latest monkeypox news can be found at Outbreak.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

Infowars.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

