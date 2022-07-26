Birx admits she and Fauci made up “the science” on social distancing, lockdowns

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.Just about everything that was forced on Americans throughout the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic came from “science” that Deborah Birx says she and Tony Fauci made up on the fly.

Birx recently wrote a book that contains numerous admissions about the crimes she committed while working as Donald Trump’s Covid-19 Task Force adviser, one of them being that social distancing and lockdowns needed just “two weeks to stop the spread.”

Birx and Fauci pulled these ideas out of their behinds, not from any actual science like the duo originally claimed. Furthermore, Birx now admits that she lied to the former president about what was needed in order to “flatten the curve.”

“No sooner had we convinced the Trump administration to implement our version of the two-week shutdown than I was trying to figure out how to extend,” Birx boasts in her memoir, which fully incriminates her. (Related: It’s now clear that Fauci is trying to DEPRIVE America of a coronavirus cure.)

Since she knows that there is no more justice left in America, Birx is apparently unphased without a care in the world concerning her admissions. After all, when was the last time a corrupt government official was held accountable for committing crimes against humanity?

“So that 15 days to slow the spread was just a sneaky way to get their hooks into us so they could lock us down for longer,” said Fox News‘ Jesse Water in a recent segment about Birx and Fauci’s crimes against humanity.

“And if you dared to leave your house, Birx told us, the only way to stay safe was to social distance.”

You can watch the Waters segment below:

Dr. Peter McCullough says “scarf lady” Birx committed scientific fraud and misled the president

Birx and Fauci spun a number of lies throughout the plandemic that cost people their jobs, their livelihoods and in many cases their lives, which makes them complicit in mass murder.

The American people suffered greatly under the arbitrary policies of Birx and Fauci, who relied not on science but on their own delusions and fantasies in crafting policy throughout the manufactured crisis.

“I had settled on 10 (feet) knowing that even that was too many, but I figured that ten would at least be palatable for most Americans,” Birx nonchalantly writes in her book about how she came up with her social distancing number.

On Twitter, Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, who has been outspokenly opposed to all the restrictions throughout the plandemic, wrote that Birx, whom he and many others call the “scarf lady,” committed serious scientific fraud and misled Trump throughout his tenure.

McCullough says that Americans were forced by Birx and Fauci “into unnecessary lockdowns and restrictions based on the false presumption that the virus spread among healthy people (asymptomatic spread),” a concept that was disproven by actual scientists who looked into the matter independently.

“They cost our country trillions of dollars and they made it up?” asked someone who reads Zero Hedge about the economic impact of Birx and Fauci’s impositions.

“Well, at least the trust has been irreparably damaged now,” responded another about how nobody trusts the American government anymore. “There’s no going back.”

“The few braindead folks still volunteering to wear a mask are either beyond help or are just doing it as a retarded political statement … Always remember it was always about getting that ‘vaccine’ pumped into as many people as possible. Now we are seeing the effects of that.”

The latest news about the Fauci Flu can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.