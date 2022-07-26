COVID QR codes now being used to RATION FUEL in Sri Lanka as economic collapse accelerates

We are hearing through the grapevine that Sri Lanka’s latest approach to handling the fuel crisis in its country is to ration fuel using residents’ Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) QR codes.
The only way to buy gasoline in Sri Lanka, we are told, is to show one’s COVID “passport” via a smartphone – this being exactly the type of government misuse that many warned about when QR codes for the plandemic were first introduced.
A type of the Mark of the Beast, COVID QR codes are a digital mark that must be shown in order to continue engaging in commerce, as fuel is needed to drive, as well as to create and transport goods and services.
Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine is shouldering most of the blame for Sri Lanka’s current dire situation as the tiny country, located at the southern tip of India, struggles to maintain adequate gas supplies amid a global rush for gas.
Prices for what little gas Sri Lanka has been able to procure are skyrocketing, and the government’s solution is to demand that residents show their COVID QR codes in order to partake (Related: Check out our earlier coverage about the Sri Lanka fuel protests to learn more about the spiraling situation in the Southeast Asian country).
Is fuel rationing on the agenda for the rest of the world?
It sounds as though the COVID QR code in Sri Lanka has been retooled as a gas rationing QR code, meaning residents are awarded access to fuel on some kind of rolling basis depending on available supplies.
As some gas becomes available, in other words, certain residents are notified that they can show up to purchase gas – just so long as their code has been “activated.” Those without an active QR code will not be allowed to purchase any gas.
The below video, which was shared on Twitter, shows the process in action:
Seeing as how covid QR codes were used in many other countries besides Sri Lanka, and seeing as how fuel shortages and inflation are now afflicting pretty much every country except Russia and its allies, it is safe to assume that this new imposition will spread to other countries.
As the gas taps get shut off in Europe, for instance, there is a chance that Europeans in countries like Germany and The Netherlands could eventually be told that they, too, need to show their QR codes in order to heat their homes and businesses this winter.
“They’ll tighten the screws to do everything they can to get ppl onto the App,” tweeted someone named “GetBackToLife – #NoJabsForKids” (@TinyFighterGirl).
Someone else named “Luther” (@LutherBurgsvik) tweeted a link to FuelPass.gov.lk, though it does not seem to be accessible from anywhere outside of Sri Lanka – except, perhaps, with a VPN (virtual private network) ¬– as the main page displays a message stating:
“National Fuel Pass: You are not authorized”
“No doubt, this is where civil war comes into play,” added the GetBackToLife Twitter account in a separate tweet.
Another named “Rozalyn Gracia” (@graccie_roz) tweeted that she believes Sri Lanka was “intentionally staged to make way for this” as an example for the rest of the world to emulate as the economic dominoes continue to topple.
“This is exactly the essence of Agenda 2030,” she added. “God help us if people don’t wake up in time.”
The latest news about the engineered takedown of the world economy by globalists can be found at Rationing.news
Ethan Huff
Sources include:
Twitter.com
NaturalNews.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd