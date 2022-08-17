CDC pleads ignorance about link between COVID jabs and heart inflammation

Immediately following the launch of Operation Warp Speed back in late-2020, rates of myocarditis, pericarditis and other forms of heart inflammation began to skyrocket. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is no known link between these health conditions and the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines.”

In response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request calling for CDC reports about the post-injection risk of heart inflammation, the private corporation posing as a public health agency pleaded ignorance about the matter, claiming it had no idea that Fauci Flu shots could damage the human heart.

The CDC team that responded to the FOIA request said it is relying on data from the government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which is co-managed by both the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They used the passive reporting system to look at jab-related injuries reported between April 2, 2021 and Oct. 2, 2021.

“The National Center for Emerging Zoonotic Infectious Diseases performed a search of our records that failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request,” Roger Andoh, a CDC records officer, told the Epoch Times, adding that “an association between myocarditis and mRNA COVID-19 vaccination was not known at that time.”

CDC head denies link between COVID injections and heart inflammation

Israeli authorities and the United States military were the first to report publicly about COVID jabs causing heart inflammation. They did this in April 2021, long before the CDC bothered to even acknowledge any such link.

Rochelle Walensky, the CDC head whose husband has raked in millions from corrupt government “grants,” claimed that after looking into the matter, no safety signal was found linking the shots to either myocarditis or pericarditis.

It took until late June of this year for the CDC to finally admit that the available data does, in fact, “suggest an association with immunization.” By the time August arrived, the CDC actually started using the word “harm” to describe the situation.

We know for a fact that Walensky and the rest of her kind at the CDC have been lying to the American public all this time. They knew all along that the shots were deadly but played dumb about it.

“Either the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing at CDC, or federal health officials are disseminating misinformation about what they knew about myocarditis following mRNA COVID vaccines and when they knew it,” said Barbara Loe Fisher, co-founder and president of the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC).

According to Fisher, the CDC’s claim that it did not know of any such link between the shots and heart inflammation “is provably false.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) directly addressed the FOIA response from the CDC, explaining that it “raises even more questions about the agency’s honesty, transparency and use, or lack thereof, of its safety surveillance systems, such as VAERS, to detect COVID-19 vaccine adverse events.”

“I have sent two letters to the CDC about the agency’s inability to find records demonstrating its use of the vaccine surveillance systems,” he added in a statement. “To date, the CDC has failed to respond to my letters.”

A spokeswoman for the CDC told the Times in an email that this was all just a big oopsie, and that the CDC just needs to issue a “correction” concerning the matter and all will be well.

That so-called correction will do absolutely nothing to reverse all the injuries and deaths that occurred, but this is how matters are almost always handled when the government commits crimes against humanity.

The latest news coverage about Chinese Virus injections and the prolific damage they are causing to human health can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com 1

DrEddyMD.com 2





Related Posts