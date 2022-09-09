Covid “vaccine” spike proteins are persistent – they don’t leave the body quickly as the government falsely claimed

While nobody was looking, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) quietly removed a bit of information from its website claiming that the spike proteins contained in (Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca) or produced by (Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech) Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” dissipate rather quickly after injection – a claim that is apparently false.

The CDC no longer claims that these spike proteins go away, so the question remains: how long do they stay in the body? And in the case of the mRNA (messenger RNA) types that turn the human body into a spike protein factory, how long does that process continue post-injection?

The answer seems to be that nobody knows. This was a massive medical experiment, after all, and one that we can already see is having a depopulating effect all around the world. Rather than save lives, covid injections are taking them at what appears to be increasing speed.

Everyone who suggested this from the start, including cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, is now vindicated. No longer is it a conspiracy theory to suggest that jab spike proteins persist inside the body indefinitely, as the CDC apparently now agrees.

“Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response inside our bodies,” the CDC’s website explains.

“Researchers have been studying and working with mRNA vaccines for decades. Like all vaccines, mRNA vaccines benefit people who get vaccinated by giving them protection against diseases like COVID-19 without risking the potentially serious consequences of getting sick.”

In the fact section where a blurb about these spike proteins dissipating used to exist, there is now silence from the CDC. The only thing the CDC claims now is that these persistent chemicals “cannot change or influence our genes,” though no evidence is presented to back this claim.

CDC still speaking out of both sides of its mouth about mRNA injections

The CDC still falsely claims that mRNA shots “cannot give someone COVID-19 or other illnesses” despite the fact that nearly everyone getting sick and dying from “covid” these days are people who took the initial shots and their subsequent “boosters.”

So, the CDC is still lying even as it quietly removed one of its other lies from its website. And there are probably still a lot more lies that the highly corrupt federal agency has not yet addressed or taken down, as of this writing.

“I wish I could scrub the spike protein out of my #vaccineinjured system as easily as the @CDCgov scrubs their website,” tweeted someone named Michelle who says she took the shots and is now sick because of them.

Michelle’s tweet, which you can see below, includes a side-by-side comparison of the CDC website as it existed before versus how it reads now:

I wish I could scrub the spike protein out of my #vaccineinjured system as easily as the @CDCgov scrubs their website. pic.twitter.com/b5BncWqsn5 — Michelle (@michellespj) August 29, 2022

The CDC claims that it removed the information about spike proteins dissipating during a “routine review of the site,” to quote LifeSiteNews, which inquired about the anomaly.

A respondent from the agency indicated that the information was removed “to ensure we have consistent and up-to-date recommendations” concerning Fauci Flu shots.

“In an effort to make all COVID-19 vaccine webpages consistent, information on the Understanding mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines webpage was adjusted and a portion was removed,” the spokesperson added, noting that the change does not indicate “a change to the science of how the mRNA vaccines work.”

The latest news about deadly Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

