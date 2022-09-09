Three surgeons from Italy conducted a study which found that nearly everyone who gets “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) with mRNA (messenger RNA) injections ends up developing tainted blood replete with an “aggregation of erythrocytes and the presence of particles of various shapes and sizes of unclear origin.”

Metallic particles “resembling graphene oxide and possibly other metallic compounds,” researchers say, plague the blood of the “fully vaccinated,” leaving their circulatory systems prone to clotting and other health damage. (Related: Covid jab vials definitely contain graphene and other mystery chemicals.)

The surgeons evaluated 1,006 people who developed symptoms following injection with either the Pfizer-BioNTech shot or the Moderna shot. And astounding 94 percent of them showed signs of seriously tainted blood just one month after getting jabbed.

“[W]hatever the manufacturers have seen fit to put in the so-called mRNA ‘vaccines,’” the authors wrote, is causing red blood cells that carry oxygen and carbon dioxide (CO2) to accumulate. This phenomenon leads to clotting and other health problems – sometimes quickly and sometimes over the course of weeks or even months.

“It could be claimed that, except for our innovative application of dark-field microscopy to mark the foreign metal-like objects in the blood of mRNA injections from Pfizer or Moderna, we have replicated the blood work of the Korean doctors with a much larger sample,” the team wrote in their paper, entitled “Foreign Materials in Blood Samples of Recipients of COVID-19 Vaccines.”

“Our findings, however, are bolstered by their parallel analysis of the fluids in vials of the mRNA concoctions alongside centrifuged plasma samples from the cases they studied intensively.”

If you want tainted blood, go ahead and get “vaccinated” for covid

The complete composition of the particles and what they all are is still unknown, which is why researchers continue to probe the issue for answers. What we do know is that these substances are not what you want floating around in your bloodstream – not if you want to be healthy, anyway.

Amazingly, only 58 people out of the 1,006 who were looked at showed normal hematology using microscopic analysis. The rest have serious blood problems that are likely to worsen over time and show increasingly more worrisome symptoms, possibly leading to death.

Citing numerous other studies looking at the same issue, the researchers wrote that it is now “well-known” that fibrin tends to cluster inside the bloodstreams of fully jabbed people. There is also a marked vascular toxicity of the jab spike proteins that can be seen through microscopic analysis.

Four cases in particular were chosen for special attention as they demonstrate a more serious post-injection outcome.

“We assert unequivocally that the 4 cases described in this series are representative of the 948 cases in which extraordinarily anomalous structures and substances were found,” the researchers wrote.

They went on to write that such “abrupt changes” as those seen in 94 percent of test subjects are deeply concerning as they reveal a transition of blood going from “perfect normalcy to a pathological one, with accompanying hemolysis, visible packing and stacking of red blood cells in conjunction with the formation of gigantic conglomerate foreign structures, some of them appearing as graphene-family super-structures.”

“Such phenomena have never been seen before after any ‘vaccination’ of the past,” they added. “In our experience as clinicians, these mRNA injections are very unlike traditional ‘vaccines’ and their manufacturers need, in our opinions, to come clean about what is in the injections and why it is there.”

“In our collective experience, and in our shared professional opinion, the large quantity of particles in the blood of mRNA injection recipients is incompatible with normal blood flow especially at the level of the capillaries.”

Ethan Huff

