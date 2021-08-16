Graphene oxide used in coronavirus vaccines linked to adverse events, even death

The toxic components in Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines have caused the death of many inoculated Americans. One particular component – graphene oxide – played a huge role in many fatalities linked to COVID-19 vaccines. However, a new report revealed that this major ingredient in mRNA vaccines was included as part of a larger depopulation agenda.

Graphene oxide is often used in medicine for detecting diseases, carrying different drugs and producing antibacterial materials. True enough, it served as a key component of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Graphene oxide deprived organ systems of much-needed oxygen, which led to serious adverse reactions in many inoculated individuals.

In a piece for State of the Nation, Steven Fishman elaborated on how lethal graphene oxide kills vaccinated individuals. Fishman spoke to his friend Dr. Mylo Canderian about the matter. The Greek-born scientist and medical contributor to the World Health Organization developed the patent for graphene oxide as a bioweapon in 2015.

Outside of his medical achievements, Canderian ardently supported Klaus Schwab and his idea of the Great Reset. Fishman described his friend as a “genocidal globalist” who believed in the extermination of the “plague” that is humanity.

According to Canderian, 95 percent of the world’s population are “useless eaters” that need to be exterminated as quickly as possible. “Look at downtown Chicago, Baltimore or Los Angeles and you will clearly see why the useless eaters must be put down like rabid dogs,” he said Canderian expressed similar disdain for educators promoting critical race theory, calling them “infectious.”

The End of Cycle Formula – the so-called “depopulation equation”

Fishman noted that Canderian was confident of the COVID-19 vaccine putting an end to the “cancer” that is humanity. He asked the scientist about how vaccinated individuals can know with certainty their remaining time on Earth after they get the vaccine. Canderian then revealed information about the easy to calculate End of Cycle Formula (EOCF).

He told Fishman: “There is a maximum cycle of 10 years from injection to end of cycle [i.e. death], and it is extremely easy to determine.” According to Canderian, the percentage of a vaccinated person’s blood contaminated with graphene oxide was multiplied by the decade-long maximum cycle to determine the person’s remaining lifespan in years. He added that any hematologist can immediately determine graphene oxide levels in the blood using either a standard or electron microscope.

Based on the formula, a vaccinated person whose blood had 20 percent graphene oxide would still live for eight years after inoculation (10 – [10*0.20] = 8). Similarly, a vaccinated person with 70 percent graphene oxide in their blood would not live beyond three years following inoculation (10 – [10*0.70] = 3).

Fishman also asked about the effects of succeeding vaccine doses and their effects on the EOCF. Canderian replied that the additional doses would increase graphene oxide levels in the blood. “The more shots … [they] get, the worse their blood will look under a microscope – and the quicker they will turn into fertilizer,” he said. (Related: The coronavirus vaccine is the “final solution” depopulation weapon against humanity; globalists hope to convince BILLIONS of people to commit “suicide-via-vaccine”.)

Endgame: All COVID-19 vaccines have this toxic ingredient

Former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston confirmed that the company’s BNT-162b2 mRNA vaccine, made in partnership with German company BioNTech, did contain graphene oxide. Podcast host Stew Peters asked her if the New York-based company’s vaccine had the toxic ingredient. “100 percent it is, and it’s irrefutable,” Kingston answered.

Peters also acknowledged the findings of La Quinta Columna, a group of independent researchers from Spain. The group revealed in a video that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine contained traces of graphene oxide. Further scrutiny by La Quinta Columna also unveiled that vaccines from Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine and AstraZeneca’s two-dose adenovirus vaccine also contained the dangerous chemical.

Prior to Kingston’s appearance, Peters invited Dr. Jane Ruby to his podcast. During her interview, Ruby showed Peters some blood samples that showed the negative effects of graphene oxide. Ruby also revealed the discoveries of La Quinta Columna regarding graphene oxide in COVID-19 vaccines during her conversation with the podcast host. (Related: La Quinta Columna: ‘98% to 99% of the vaccination vial is graphene oxide’.)

Ramon Tomey

