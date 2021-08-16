Tom Hanks’ son: “I am never getting the vaccine!”

Rapper Chet Hanks, the son of questionable Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, has a message for the world: He is never going to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no matter what the government says.

In a video update – (WARNING: Language) – Hanks, who also vehemently opposes face masks, explains in his own special way why getting injected for the Fauci Flu is just not going to happen – not now, not ever.

Look, I've been kind of on the fence about this for a while; that's why I've never spoken on it," Hanks starts out saying, appearing to be serious.

“But, with the amount of people that I know recently that have gotten covid, and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say: I got the vaccine. I think everybody should. I think it’s really important that we all do this as citizens, as Americans, we have to look out for each other and get this s*** under control.”

Just when you think he is being fully serious, Hanks switches things up and starts speaking his true mind, which reportedly triggered The Daily Beast so much that the far-left fake news outlet published a seething criticism of his position on the matter.

“I would suggest to all of my followers, you guys set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing, Psych! B****! If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!” Hanks says.

“I never had covid! You ain’t sticking me with that mother f***ing needle, it’s the mother f***ing flu! Get over it, okay?! If you’re sick, stay inside! I’m tired of having … why are we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your a** inside! I’m tired of wearing a mother f***ing mask!”

Hanks is one of a small few in the entertainment business who is speaking out against Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections. Most others are taking money from the government to act as pro-jab “influencers” on their social media accounts.

Chet Hanks: vaccines “should be a choice”

Hanks has been notoriously outspoken against the Chinese face mask mandates. In another recent video, he vented about being told by a Barnes & Noble bookstore employee that he needed to pull up his face mask over his nose.

“I’m so sick of this mask s***,” Hanks filmed himself saying outside the store.

In a later Instagram story, Hanks wrote that the “vaccine should be a choice not a requirement to perform our basic rights.” He also showed some of the books he purchased at Barnes & Noble, which included The Mustard Seed: The Revolutionary Teachings of Jesus, Tao Te Ching, and Teachings of the Buddha.

In a country where it has become incredibly rare to see a young man speaking out against medical fascism, Hanks’ rants are a breath of fresh air that will hopefully inspire others to take a similar stand against the tyranny.

“Hollywood ‘owns’ Tom Hanks, but apparently his son doesn’t feel the need of Hollywood’s approval,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press. “Smart guy – could teach his father a thing or two.”

“Take one of his old man’s Oscars and give it to Chet!” wrote another. “Good son, bad father.”

“You are witnessing old-fashioned free speech,” wrote yet another. “Archie Bunker, Red Fox, George Carlson, etc. So refreshing! This guy gives me hope for America, and I’ve never heard of him until moments ago. I wonder if Tom Hanks accidentally did something correct by raising a human being who would make such a bold statement during these times, or if his son is saying this to rebel, even at the age of 31? Regardless, amen young Hanks amen!”

To keep up with the latest news about the Chinese Virus, be sure to check out Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

Brighteon.com

Archive.is

Archive.is

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

