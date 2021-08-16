Tom Hanks’ son: “I am never getting the vaccine!”

Rapper Chet Hanks, the son of questionable Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, has a message for the world: He is never going to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no matter what the government says.

In a video update – (WARNING: Language) – Hanks, who also vehemently opposes face masks, explains in his own special way why getting injected for the Fauci Flu is just not going to happen – not now, not ever.

“Look, I’ve been kind of on the fence about this for a while; that’s why I’ve never spoken on it,” Hanks starts out saying, appearing to be serious.

“But, with the amount of people that I know recently that have gotten covid, and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say: I got the vaccine. I think everybody should. I think it’s really important that we all do this as citizens, as Americans, we have to look out for each other and get this s*** under control.”

Just when you think he is being fully serious, Hanks switches things up and starts speaking his true mind, which reportedly triggered The Daily Beast so much that the far-left fake news outlet published a seething criticism of his position on the matter.

“I would suggest to all of my followers, you guys set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing, Psych! B****! If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!” Hanks says.

“I never had covid! You ain’t sticking me with that mother f***ing needle, it’s the mother f***ing flu! Get over it, okay?! If you’re sick, stay inside! I’m tired of having … why are we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your a** inside! I’m tired of wearing a mother f***ing mask!”

Hanks is one of a small few in the entertainment business who is speaking out against Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections. Most others are taking money from the government to act as pro-jab “influencers” on their social media accounts.

Chet Hanks: vaccines “should be a choice”

Hanks has been notoriously outspoken against the Chinese face mask mandates. In another recent video, he vented about being told by a Barnes & Noble bookstore employee that he needed to pull up his face mask over his nose.

“I’m so sick of this mask s***,” Hanks filmed himself saying outside the store.

In a later Instagram story, Hanks wrote that the “vaccine should be a choice not a requirement to perform our basic rights.” He also showed some of the books he purchased at Barnes & Noble, which included The Mustard Seed: The Revolutionary Teachings of Jesus, Tao Te Ching, and Teachings of the Buddha.

In a country where it has become incredibly rare to see a young man speaking out against medical fascism, Hanks’ rants are a breath of fresh air that will hopefully inspire others to take a similar stand against the tyranny.

“Hollywood ‘owns’ Tom Hanks, but apparently his son doesn’t feel the need of Hollywood’s approval,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press. “Smart guy – could teach his father a thing or two.”

“Take one of his old man’s Oscars and give it to Chet!” wrote another. “Good son, bad father.”

“You are witnessing old-fashioned free speech,” wrote yet another. “Archie Bunker, Red Fox, George Carlson, etc. So refreshing! This guy gives me hope for America, and I’ve never heard of him until moments ago. I wonder if Tom Hanks accidentally did something correct by raising a human being who would make such a bold statement during these times, or if his son is saying this to rebel, even at the age of 31? Regardless, amen young Hanks amen!”

To keep up with the latest news about the Chinese Virus, be sure to check out Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

