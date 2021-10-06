New study on 41,000 people reveals that taking vaccines INCREASES a person’s risk of hospitalization

There’s more than meets the eye with the latest “vaccine efficacy” study published by the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The study in question, “Effectiveness of covid-19 vaccines in ambulatory and in patient care settings,” was immediately featured by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to advertise covid-19 vaccines.

Upon further investigation of the data, it seems this study and its interpretation were designed to deceive the public. After configuring the true rate of sickness post vaccination, the vaccine efficacy could be interpreted as negative 13 percent! It seems that taking covid vaccines increases the risk of hospitalization.

Study omits hospitalization data for recently vaccinated to boost “vaccine efficacy”

Global Healing Center's Selenium supplement is plant-derived, highly bioavailable, and made from 100% organic materials to support your body naturally.The study measured the efficacy of covid-19 vaccines in a test-negative design that included 41,552 participants. The study looked for diagnoses of “covid-like illness,” symptomatic illness, and test positivity by vaccination status in 50+ age group. The study looked at emergency department and urgent care hospitalization data across nine states from January to August 2021.

The study identified 41,552 hospitalizations for “covid-like illness” (CLI). This broad diagnostic term could describe numerous respiratory infections of various origins. The term could embody different types of allergies, asthma, inhalation poisoning, or underlying respiratory conditions. The term could describe an adverse event to a drug or vaccination. The term could represent a severe case of illness following vaccination.

From the onset, the study recorded a total of 103,199 hospitalizations across nine states. The study used specific criteria (ages 50 and above and CLI) to narrow the data down. The hospitalization data used in the study was only a fraction of the hospitalizations observed in the general population, and represented an even smaller fraction of the hospitalizations recorded for people over 50 years old. By simply excluding all-cause hospitalization by vaccination status, this study design could have easily removed tens of thousands of hospitalizations in the vaccinated cohort. Of the 61,647 hospitalizations excluded in the study, many were medical issues for people under 50 years old. Could the covid vaccines be unnecessarily causing medical emergencies and health issues in young people who could easily overcome the infection? That data is omitted, so it’s hard to say. The study also omitted data for repeat admissions and for instances where there were no records for vaccination or covid-19 testing.

The most shocking omission of data included hospitalizations for the recently vaccinated. The majority of adverse events and hospitalizations occur in the first week after vaccination, yet the study omits all of these hospitalizations if they are after the first dose. There were 1,872 hospitalizations in this recently vaccinated category, a category intentionally left out to deceive the public.

Diagnostic fraud and data distortion being used to deceive the public

The fraud doesn’t end there. The study configured “vaccine efficacy” by artificially reducing the total number of CLI in the vaccinated cohort. This was done using disparate cycle counts during PCR “confirmation” of covid-19. The study depended on the fraudulently-calibrated PCR test, which are used to inflate official covid cases in the unvaccinated, to artificially reduce the number of covid cases in the vaccinated, and to ultimately promote a high vaccine efficacy percentage. A lower cycle count for the vaccinated removed all the false positives, reducing the official covid case count only for the vaccinated. In fact, when the PCR test is taken out of the equation, cases of CLI remain steady across all three groups, the unvaccinated, the partially vaccinated, and the fully vaccinated.

covid like illness hospitalizations

Even though the CLI diagnosis remains steady among all three groups, the reported “covid cases” for the fully vaccinated is significantly lower (due to lower cycle thresholds being used for the fully vaccinated). This is diagnostic fraud and data manipulation to make a product (the covid-19 vaccines) appear as though it is stopping a specific illness. That illness is not properly defined, PCR cycles are not absolute or definitive in their diagnosis, and the ensuing distortion of data is used to fool the public about the “effectiveness” of an experimental gene altering product.

Distortion of data for CLI to promote vaccine-efficacy

If the study calculated vaccine efficacy by taking into account all the CLI admissions(including the omitted 1,872 hospitalizations for recently vaccinated individuals), then the vaccine efficacy falls to a net negative value of -13 percent! This means that taking these experimental vaccines actually INCREASES a person’s risk of hospitalization.

covid vax increases hospitalization
covid-19 vaccine efficacy against CLI-hospitalization

For more on the latest vaccine fraud, visit ScienceFraud.News.

Sources include:

NEJM.org

DrEddyMD.com

Twitter.com

Twitter.com

Twitter.com

Twitter.com

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.