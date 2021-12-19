CDC projects DEATHS to hit 15,600 per week in the US, but blames the deaths on COVID, not the vaccine

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.There are now more Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the U.K. than ever before (78,610 were recorded on December 15). The U.K. is set to break that record in the coming days and weeks as new mutations of coronavirus spike proteins start to take hold of the population, regardless of vaccine status.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is projecting COVID deaths to hit 15,600 per week in the U.S., as experimental vaccines draw the fully-vaccinated into the hospitals for another round of isolation, disease and withheld treatments.

The CDC is blaming this new wave of hospitalization and death on COVID and the unvaccinated. However, the rise in severe disease and hospitalization in the fully vaccinated is so great that the data is no longer clear.

CDC continues to defraud the public with faulty PCR tests and destructive genetic experiments

Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 scandal, the CDC approved wide-scale distribution of PCR tests with high cycle threshold that cannot differentiate non-infectious viral debris from a real, symptom-specific respiratory illness. Yet for some reason, states are utilizing these PCR tests as the basis for all their data surrounding COVID-19, while using the fraudulent results as a way to deprive people of their civil liberties.

The medical fraud was compounded by the CDC’s new PCR testing rule, which is used exclusively for the vaccinated, to limit the number of “breakthrough COVID cases” and conceal the failures of the vaccines. This deceptive CDC rule instructed laboratories to only report COVID-19 cases in the vaccinated when the amplification cycles are dialed down to 28 and below, almost guaranteeing a negative test result.

Meanwhile, COVID cases could still be fraudulently counted in the unvaccinated using high cycle thresholds over 28, which are almost guaranteed to deliver a false positive. The CDC went even further with their medical malfeasance and allowed hospitals to classify dead vaccinated people as “unvaccinated deaths.”

The PCR tests, which cannot distinguish different types of coronavirus strains, will continue to be used in a coercive manner to tally up droves of false positives (healthy adults) and various mild respiratory illnesses, lumping the number in with the total case count for COVID-19. The most important statistic to watch for is not the 1.3 million COVID cases that are projected by Christmas Day.

But the real statistic to watch for is the surge in DEATH that continues to take place in fully-vaccinated populations. The CDC predicts a 73 percent surge in death over the Christmas weekend, and it is projected to be a problem witnessed mostly in fully vaccinated communities.

Fully vaccinated Cornell University confirms over 930 new cases

All of the 930 confirmed “omicron” cases at Cornell University are among people who are fully vaccinated. The whole campus is reportedly 97 percent vaccinated. Even more troubling: some of the people who are testing positive at Cornell University had a booster shot.

The CDC projects that up to 15,600 Americans will die from the new variant during the week that ends on January 8. The CDC predicts 18,400 hospitalizations and 1,228 deaths a day in the first week of January. It is very likely that antibody dependent enhancement is starting to surface in human test subjects – a phenomenon some scientists warned about early on when the vaccines were being rushed into existence.

https://www.brighteon.com/b4c8bbe4-b6e6-4c10-9ccc-1e1713169fb5

All upcoming medical problems will be blamed on COVID-19, even as the vaccines fail over and over again

Dr. Gregory Poland from the Mayo Clinic said the United States does not have an adequate genetic sequencing infrastructure to monitor the spread of omicron. “We do so little sequencing that we really don’t have a good idea of omicron epidemiology at the local level,” he said.

He argued that there are 100 cases of omicron for every one that is sequenced. This only means that all upcoming hospitalizations and deaths can simply be recorded as COVID-19, (without any real confirmation). Vaccine injuries and associated diseases will be blamed on COVID-19, when the issues actually stem from vaccine failure and immune depletion, which is being perpetrated by the first two rounds of the mRNA genetic experiment.

Regardless of this reality, Dr. Poland said that two doses of the vaccine is not enough and that people are in for a “big surprise” this winter. “If you’re not boosted, you’re susceptible… to severe and moderate disease,” he said.

The CDC reported that only 16.5 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated now. More people are thinking twice before taking another booster. Early data shows that the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Pfizer mRNA are not be effective against the mutant strain.

Insanely, government and public health officials are urging more of the same nonsense, pushing dangerous vaccines on the population. If the experiment didn’t work the first and second time, go ahead and push it out again and again, threatening people’s livelihoods and freedoms in the process.

Visit Immunization.news for more news related to coronavirus vaccines.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

Dailymail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com 1

DrEddyMD.com 2

DrEddyMD.com 3

DrEddyMD.com 4

Bloombergquint.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.