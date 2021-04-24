Biden regime preparing for “hand-to-hand combat” phase to coerce citizens into surrendering to dangerous covid vaccinations that might kill them

Despite all the high-pressure sales tactics and tyrannical lock down policies, only one in five Americans have lined up for the covid-19 jabs, on average. In Mississippi, approximately 21 percent of the population is fully inoculated, even though the vaccines have been available to everyone for over a month. In Alabama that number is 19 percent and in Georgia, only 20 percent of people have been coerced to comply.

As the coercive sales tactics and medical tyranny come up short of achieving mass vaccine compliance, the federal government is preparing to use more forceful and invasive policies to get the shots in arms. The Biden regime recently endorsed Vaccine Passports, which would threaten human rights by violating medical privacy laws and civil rights laws, permanently discriminating and segregating the unvaccinated.

“If you think of this as a war,” said Michael Carney, the senior vice president for emerging issues at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, “we’re about to enter the hand-to-hand combat phase of the war.” The Biden regime is preparing to deploy pop-up clinics in hard-to-reach areas and will send vaccinators into neighborhoods with low vaccination rates.

Federal government uses medical tyranny and coercion to mass vaccinate

Federal government uses medical tyranny and coercion to mass vaccinate

The federal government did not study the safety of covid-19 vaccines in 2020. Instead, the government conducted clinical studies on how to effectively manipulate people to take the covid-19 vaccines. These clinical studies tested out different messages and psychological ploys to find the most effective methods to compel compliance. These studies of vaccine coercion were conducted for covid-19 vaccines that only proved to be effective for two to three months and even caused symptoms of illness in roughly 8o percent of vaccine recipients. These studies of vaccine coercion were conducted long before the experimental covid-19 vaccines were ever granted emergency authorization by the FDA, because the vaccines were going to be approved no matter what!

Many of these high-pressure sales tactics have already been used on the population. People have been so restricted and abused by medical edicts; they are desperate to get their lives back. By tying vaccination to reopening policy, governments are able to coerce more people to comply. Even though the vaccines could have been made readily available to everyone many months ago, the government has used the scarcity tactic to get more people to sign up, one group at a time. The government has used rollout strategies that feign compassion to convince certain groups of people that they are high risk and are being cared for. The government has also used the guilt, belonging, community interest and peer pressure tactics to motivate people to vaccinate as part of a select group, for the betterment of all. The Biden regime has also appealed to moral duty and even used patriotism to make people believe they are doing a good thing for their country when they vaccinate.

The unvaccinated will be blamed for the failure of the covid-19 vaccines

Anyone who chooses not to vaccinate will ultimately be blamed for the inevitable and continual failure of the covid-19 vaccines. This shaming tactic has already been identified in the mainstream media. According to MSN, the nation will “not be able to reach herd immunity…in time to stop worrisome new variants from evading the vaccine.” The unvaccinated are already being blamed for “worrisome new variants” that will infect the vaccinated, no matter how many times the vaccinated roll up their sleeve. This is the “anger message” that the federal government has already studied. This coercion tactic compels the vaccinated to be angry at those who do not vaccinate. The unvaccinated, healthy and gaining immunity to coronaviruses, will be blamed for “putting the health of the community at risk,” even though the unvaccinated are the ones gaining lifelong immunity and improving herd immunity for the long haul.

The failure of the vaccine is already apparent in the first four months, with the CDC already reporting 5,800 cases of covid-19 post vaccination. Of these cases, 396 suffered from severe illness and 74 patients died. If these post vaccination infection trends continue, the vaccine should not be considered effective at all, and the mortality RATE for people who are infected post vaccination would be greater than the mortality rate for wild infection. Moreover, the issue of antibody dependent enhancement could make the mortality rate for covid-19 post vaccination skyrocket even more over the next couple years.

Lance D Johnson

Published by dreddymd

