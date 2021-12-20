Lancet letter says stigmatizing unvaccinated in society “not justified”

German researcher Günter Kampf wrote a correspondence published in The Lancet that presents science as evidence to support the right of all unvaccinated people to live their lives as normal and not be stigmatized by the government and the fully vaccinated.

The use of the phrase “pandemic of the unvaccinated” by officials in Germany, the United States and elsewhere is completely unwarranted and inappropriate, Kampf says. The truth is that we are now dealing with a pandemic of the fully vaccinated, as politically incorrect as that might sound to some.

“There is increasing evidence that vaccinated individuals continue to have a relevant role in transmission,” Kampf writes.

“In Massachusetts, USA, a total of 469 new COVID-19 cases were detected during various events in July, 2021, and 346 (74%) of these cases were in people who were fully or partly vaccinated, 274 (79%) of whom were symptomatic.”

Kampf goes on to explain that the cycle threshold values among the fully vaccinated, the unvaccinated and the partially vaccinated, at least at that time, were all roughly the same, “indicating a high viral load even among people who were fully vaccinated.”

Discrimination against the non-jabbed is not a good look

Even as far back as April during the early rollout of the injections, it was already apparent that the fully vaccinated comprised a bulk of all new symptomatic cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

“In the USA, a total of 10?262 COVID-19 cases were reported in vaccinated people by April 30, 2021, of whom 2725 (26.6%) were asymptomatic, 995 (9.7%) were hospitalised, and 160 (1.6%) died,” Kampf explains.

“In Germany, 55.4% of symptomatic COVID-19 cases in patients aged 60 years or older were in fully vaccinated individuals, and this proportion is increasing each week.”

It has still never been proven that the fully vaccinated are less likely to experience severe symptoms, this being the only officially purported benefit of getting jabbed. Assuming this is true, there are still many more fully vaccinated people getting sick and dying than we were told would be the case.

As Kampf explains, people who are vaccinated “are still a relevant part of the pandemic,” which makes it “wrong and dangerous to speak of a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

“Historically, both the USA and Germany have engendered negative experiences by stigmatising parts of the population for their skin colour or religion,” Kampf further maintains.

“I call on high-level officials and scientists to stop the inappropriate stigmatisation of unvaccinated people, who include our patients, colleagues, and other fellow citizens, and to put extra effort into bringing society together.”

If the fully vaccinated are truly protected against serious disease as claimed, then what is the worry anyway about unvaccinated people continuing to live their lives in peace and freedom?

Why do the fully vaccinated care so much about being near the unvaccinated if they are now “immunized” against the Tony Fauci Virus? Does any of these make any scientific or even common sense?

“Nothing was detected,” wrote a commenter at Natural News about the new so-called “Omicron” (Moronic) variant. “This is just another attempt to cover up vaxx damage. The vaxx IS the variant.”

“Nothing was detected except scripted bullshyte,” wrote another. “OmiCON, as you state, there is no Covid-19 (or its variants) virus, ’tis just the standard fare small hat hoax to drive the proles into the arms of the kill shot ghouls.”

Others reiterated the fact that this whole thing is an obvious and cringeworthy joke at this point, and that most people can now clearly see that the scamdemic has nothing to do with any alleged virus.

More related news about the Fauci Virus and the mass injection program can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheLancet.com

DrEddyMD.com

